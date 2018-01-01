  1. Realting.com
APARTAMENTY PILECKIEGO 59

Warsaw, Poland
from
€136,713
;
2
About the complex

PILECKIEGO 59 – APARTMENT is the perfect investment complex!

 

•All apartments have large glass balconies overlooking the city.

 

•HIGH standard of finishing complex – quality in every detail.

 

Transport interchange:

Pileckiego apartments are located in the Warsaw district of Ursyniv:

• Metro «Stockloses»: 6 minutes by car.

• Bus stop in the direction of the centre: 4 minutes walk.

• Polish Post: 4 minutes by car.

• Mokotuv Gallery: 11 minutes by car.

• Medicover Medical Center: 4 Minutes on foot.

• University of Science: 8 minutes by car.

• Chopin Airport: 9 minutes by car.

• The location of the facility provides easy access to the city center (about 15 minutes), metro station «Stoklosy» next to the building.

• International airport, railway station and major transport arteries.

• Located away from the city's hustle and bustle, guarantees a comfortable stay.

 

Nearby developed infrastructure: shops and necessary service points (beauty salons and hairdressers), restaurants, cafes, medical centers, gym, post office, refueling, etc.

Future residents of the investment complex Piletsky 59 will be able to take advantage of an extensive public transport network. The nearest point of communication - the metro Stocklosa - is located 1130 meters from the investment of Piletsky 59.

 

Educational institutions:

In the immediate vicinity of the investment of Piletsky 59 there are 40 educational institutions. Nearest of them: kindergarten «Valley Elfuv» in 260 m, kindergarten «Tęczowy Dworek» in 260 m, kindergarten in 270 m.

Medical institutions:

The great advantage of the complex is the proximity to medical centers. Access to medical care will be provided next to: g. Honey in 180 meters, Medicaver in 200 meters, Grab Clinic in 310 meters.

Infrastructure:

The commercial and service infrastructure of Piletsky 59 investment consists of many points. Nearby, in 340 meters Toad, in 430 meters Toad, in 470 meters Gzhibki.

Sports institutions:

The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment Pilecki 59 is a treadmill/track of 370 meters, a field/platform of 370 meters and an open gym of 380m!

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Underground 1 000 m
Shop 300 m
Transport stop 200 m
Kindergarten 200 m
School 400 m

