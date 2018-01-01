  1. Realting.com
  New buildings
  Poland
  Solen Kabaty

Warsaw, Poland
€212,716
About the complex

Investment description

 

About investments:

Solen Kabaty — is a modern high-standard residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Ursynuv.

 

Location:

The complex is built on Rybaltuv Street in the area of Ursynuv Warsaw (district Kabata). It is located near the southern border of Warsaw and the Kabatsky Forest. Nearby there are key roads that provide quick access to strategically important points of the city.

 

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the complex are: supermarkets Żabka, Lidl and Carrefour Express, Rossmann pharmacy, numerous universal shops, cafes, restaurants and bistro, pachcomats, bank points, beauty salons and hairdressers, etc, mochidelko Park and Motyki Park. The shopping center of Ursynuv with the hypermarket of Ashan is located about 3 km from the investment.

 

Education:

The following educational centers are located in the area: therapeutic kindergarten «Effectis», kindergarten №412, private primary school №47. R. Schumann of Primus Foundation, private elementary school Active School.

 

Medical assistance:

Next to the investment are medical centers such as the medical center «Medic», the center of the ultrasound «Kabata Omed», Medical Group «Vertimed+», medical center «Innova-Med», clinic of NZOZ and others.

 

Sport:

Near the complex are: studio Satya yoga, swimming pool Aqua Spa Kabaty, sports grounds, school of martial arts and cross-vorkata «Gladiator», Ursynovsky sports and recreation center with swimming pool «Akva Relax», as well as a skate park in the park on Bazantarni Street. Moreover, the proximity of the vast green areas allows you to play sports in the open air.

 

Communication:

At 350 meters from the investment there are bus stops of routes № 179 and № 504. Metro station M1 «Kabaty» is 1 km away. The road by public transport to the very centre of Warsaw takes almost 40 minutes. The road by car takes almost half an hour (on Pulavskaya Street or on the S79) road.

 

Architecture:

The four-storey modernist block of incorrect layout is made according to a higher standard. Panoramic wooden windows were made and decorative elements were added. In the color range of the facade is dominated by light shades – white, woody, beige.

 

Manor infrastructure:

The investment includes a common recreation area with an outdoor gym, a children's playground and bike racks. There is underground parking for car parking. The residential building also has passenger elevators and storage rooms, and on the ground floor there is a representative lobby with a reception. The complex is suitable for people with disabilities.

 

About apartments:

Apartments with a layout of 2 to 5 rooms are complemented by additional space in the form of balconies, terraces or gardens. The area of the premises varies from 44 to 129 square meters. Apartments are sold in the developer standard or with «turnkey» finishing.

 

About developer:

The complex is built by the international development company Skanska from Sweden, founded in 1887. The company is a member of the Polish Association of development companies and has been continuously operating in the country since 2000, implementing projects of housing, office, service and communal development. Has many industry awards.

Features

  • Security
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
4
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.2 – 52.7
Price per m², EUR 4,597 – 4,934
Apartment price, EUR 214,434 – 249,700
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 62.5 – 88.0
Price per m², EUR 4,179 – 4,415
Apartment price, EUR 268,786 – 364,743
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 89.8 – 130.5
Price per m², EUR 3,966 – 4,530
Apartment price, EUR 403,812 – 529,435
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 129.8
Price per m², EUR 4,146
Apartment price, EUR 534,068
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 1 200 m
Shop 500 m
Underground 800 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shopping center 3 500 m
School 600 m

Residential complex OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA
Residential complex OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€197,793
Agency: NEMIGA
Residential complex Blushanska – is a residential complex, which is built in the green part of the most prestigious district of Warsaw. Mokotuv — is an area that for many years retains its unique character, which is dominated by extensive parks and recreation areas, as well as cozy low-rise buildings.   Blushanska estate is a modern bright architecture, perfectly inscribed in the green environment. The undoubted advantage of the location is the proximity to Lazenka Park and the possibility of quick and convenient access to the city center. We are located less than 5 km from all the sights of the capital. The green and quiet area, which guarantees rest against the background of the nature of the Vistula, the prestigious address and at the same time the proximity to the center make up the unique character of this complex. The undoubted advantage of the location is that the territory of the estate is covered by a local development plan. In the immediate vicinity of it it is allowed to build only multi-apartment houses of economic purpose with a height of not more than 5 floors. An interesting element of the plan is the planned city square in the immediate vicinity of the complex, the central element of which will be the fountain.     Infrastructure: Galeria Mokot shopping center, and office and business centers such as: GTC, TOP 2000, Zepter, Curtis Plaza. Recreational functions are provided by numerous parks, squares and green areas, as well as the reserve of Chernyakov lakes. The cultural offer is extremely rich: 18 theatres, 10 museums, 5 cinemas and 15 art galleries. In the area there is a metro, and the main arteries: Sekerkovsky bridge, Vislostrada, Al. Nepodleglotsi and Pulavskaya str.   Educational institutions: Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment, Ossele Blushanskaya II has 13 educational institutions. The nearest of them: Cheerful Penguin in 80 meters, Kaplyushkas in 90 meters, Malysh Panda in 220 meters.   Medical institutions: The great advantage of the Blushanskaya II is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Orto Implantika in 50 meters, Dr. Frank in 210 meters, Esculapek in 610 meters.   Transport interchange: Convenient transport links with all parts of the capital. Nearby there are bus bases within walking distance, with the help of which you can reach the center by bus in less than 25 minutes.     Commercial and service infrastructure: The settlement of Blushanskaya II consists of many points. Nearby, 20 meters away, is Mini Delicatessen, 90 meters – studio EMS Your Time Training, and 130 meters – Bajecznetorty.   Sports institutions: The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment Osiedle Bluszczańska II is a sports center of 490 m and a playground of 490 m.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
€73,113
Completion date: 2024
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 minutes by car, there is a tram stop nearby, and shops and outlets are located within a radius of several hundred meters from the residential complex. An additional advantage is the proximity of schools and kindergartens. Comfortable apartments ranging from 30 to 90 m.2 with balconies ( 2-5 floors ) or terraces on the lower floors.  The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces.
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€231,301
Agency: NEMIGA
  The investment of Grzybowska is a prestigious 16-storey building with 232 1-, 2-and 3-room apartments with an area of 31 to 81 m². The object is distinguished by a large panoramic glazing, providing both sufficient sunlight inside and a beautiful view of the surrounding area. The residents have three underground floors with parking spaces. The investment is located on the Will, near the metro station «Rondo ONZ», Saxon Garden and Zlotys Terraces, as well as all necessary infrastructure of catering, service, trade, entertainment and education.   Infrastructure: •World Park (5 minutes walk) •Sventokshi Park, Palace of Culture and Science (12 minutes on foot) •Saki Garden (12 min walk) •Metro station «Rondo ONZ» (6 minutes walk) •Warsaw Central« Railway Station »Warsaw (15 minutes walk) •Bedronka (1 minute walk) •Evil Taras, Multikino (12 minutes walk) Transport interchange: •1.4km to the centre 2 •min. walk to the bus stop •6 min. walk to the tram stop •7 min. walk to metro station •Center access: 5 minutes by car   Important points in the investment sphere:   •Elementary school (39m, 1 minute walk) •Swimming pool (43m, 1 minute walk) •Veterinary (86m, 2 min walk) •Bus stop (116m, 2 minutes walk) •Bakery (109m, 2 min walk) •Shop: Thigh (100m, 2 minutes walk) •Pharmacy (111m, 2 minutes walk) •Children's garden (156 meters, 3 minutes on foot) •Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk) •Cafe (264m, 4 min walk) •Tram stop (439m, 6 min walk) •Post office (494m, 7 min walk) •Metro station (522m, 7 minutes walk) •Park (614m, 8 min walk) •Gym (697m, 9 min walk) •Doctor (835m, 11 min walk) •Evil Taras (985m, 13 minutes walk)
