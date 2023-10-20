Caimitillo, Panama

from €275,160

95–145 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Pinoalto Complex Location: 10 minutes from the town of Bokete. Readiness - 2025. The Pinoalto complex is located in the foothills of Boquette, a small town in the high mountain province of Chiriki in Panama, next to the river canyon, on the one hand, and the horse club, on the other. In an effort to expand the tourism infrastructure in the area of Boquette and the investment opportunities that have been opened in this region, the developer seeks to develop the Pinoalto project. Thus, the Pinoalto project is an attractive investment project. This cozy mountain project consists of apartments of various sizes and many public areas in the spa style, focused on a calm comfortable leisure and communication. Complex infrastructure: -Restaurant -Terraces -Readroom -Coffee house -Barbecue areas - Pools -Watch sites Natural ventilation and shading of the Strategy for maximum comfort in the tropical climate. Orientation and shape of buildings allow the wind to penetrate all condominiums and common areas. Open corridors facilitate air circulation throughout the building, so that each unit has the ability to cross-vote. QUANTITATIVE OF APARTMENTS 3 FASES: Available Phase A - 34 apartments Apartment area from 95 m2 to 145 m2 PRICES from 313,500 to 478,500 $ installment plan for 5 years: 15% upon signing the contract 10% after 8 months 10% after 6 months 15% after 24 months Total - 50% prepayment in construction The remaining 50% in installments for 5 years with a rate of 6.5% ( may change ) Without prior approval process No overpayment penalty Phase A readiness of the Pinualto project: 6 months before the pre-sale 18 months for construction Will be completed in the first and second quarter of 2025.