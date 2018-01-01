Villa : Exclusive Villa Residenece
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
from € 443,484
1 / 8
About the complex
Where Luxury and Comfort Meet
Tranquility Awaiting You in Your Serene Villa
This unique project consists of 22 private 3/4 bedroom villas with optional private swimming pool.
Your Vision, Your Choice - Select the Materials You Love for Your Dream Home.
Your home is a reflection of who you are, and we want to help you make it truly one-of-a-kind. That's why we offer a range of high-quality materials to choose from, and we'll build your home to your exact preferences.
Delivery Date: February 2025 Features: Smart Floor Heating System (Each Room Controlled Separately) Specialties: German Faucets and Plumbing, Grit Tiles, Hall and Separated Kitchen
- Upfront Cash Payment :
Construction will be Completed within 12 Months + Full Equipped White Goods
- Payment Plan:
Reservation Fee - 5000 GBP
35% Down Payment + 65% Non-Interest Installments Until Key Handover
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 212.0
Price per m², € 2 092
Apartment price, € 443 484
New building location
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|33 000 m
|Sea
|600 m
|Kindergarten
|500 m
|School
|500 m
|Shop
|200 m
|Transport stop
|300 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Cyprus, Iskele
