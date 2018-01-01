Villa : Exclusive Villa Residenece

Where Luxury and Comfort Meet

Tranquility Awaiting You in Your Serene Villa

This unique project consists of 22 private 3/4 bedroom villas with optional private swimming pool.

Your Vision, Your Choice - Select the Materials You Love for Your Dream Home.

Your home is a reflection of who you are, and we want to help you make it truly one-of-a-kind. That's why we offer a range of high-quality materials to choose from, and we'll build your home to your exact preferences.

Delivery Date: February 2025 Features: Smart Floor Heating System (Each Room Controlled Separately) Specialties: German Faucets and Plumbing, Grit Tiles, Hall and Separated Kitchen

Upfront Cash Payment :

Construction will be Completed within 12 Months + Full Equipped White Goods

Payment Plan:

Reservation Fee - 5000 GBP

35% Down Payment + 65% Non-Interest Installments Until Key Handover