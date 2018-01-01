Residence : Seafront Penthouse and Garden Apartments

An Idyllic Seafront Residence, Located in the Heart of the Island

A resort with all the amenities you expect from a luxury holiday lifestyle.

Spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and Besparmak Mountains from every corner.

The perfect location of this project has made it ideal for both residential and investment purposes.

Amenities:

Sea Magic Garden is the second phase of the Sea Magic project that has been serving the residents since 2009.



✓ PrivateSandyBeach

✓ LandscapedGarden

✓ ChildrenPlayground

✓ MiniGolfCourse

✓ FootballPitch

✓ OutdoorGym

✓ 24/4FitnessCenter(ResidentCardAccess) ✓ Spa,Sauna,Jacuzzi

✓ Restaurant,Café,Bar

✓ BarbecueArea

✓ UndergroundParking

✓ ManagementSiteOffice

Highest Quality Materials and Modern Designs:



o Equipped Roof Terrace with Barbecue and Jacuzzi o Underfloor Heating in All Bathrooms

o Granite Worktop

o Built in Kitchen

We Take Care of Your Home:



• Free of Charge 24/7 Full Garden and Site Maintenance

• Property Management in Client’s Absence (If Requested)

• 2 Years Rental Guarantee for Investors (5% of the Price)

Customize Your Own House:

Customers are offered free of charge constancy from the most professional architects to choose the material and design of their home according to their own personal taste and preference.

Payment Plan:

35% Down Payment + 4 years interest free installments

Project Status:

Construction begins in July 2023 and completes in 2026.