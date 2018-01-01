  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments

Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments

Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
from € 202,760
Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

Indulge in Serenity at Your Ultimate Beach Retreat

Seafront Apartment and Villas in Unique Mediterranean Architecture

Discover your dream beachfront property in this exclusive complex offering stunning ocean views, world-class amenities, and direct access to pristine sandy beaches. Immerse yourself in luxury living amidst the soothing sounds of crashing waves, while enjoying a vibrant coastal lifestyle and unparalleled tranquility.

 

Facilities and Amenities:


- Roof Terrace and Jacuzzi in All Penthouses
- Private Access to the Golden Sandy Beach
- Artificial River and Waterfall Inside the Complex
- Indoor Heated Swimming Pool
- Outdoor Swimming Pool
- Restaurant, Café, Bar
- Garden and Playground
- 24/7 Security and Maintenance
- 24/7 Fitness Center with a Specialist Coach
- Spa (Massage, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Turkish Hamam)
- Daily Shuttle Service to Korenium Golf Course
- Nearby Supermarket and Pharmacy

 

Flexible Payment Plans:

2000 GBP – Reservation for 2 Weeks
35% Down Payment + 65% Installments from January 2024 until December 2026

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 78.0
Price per m², € 3 547
Apartment price, € 276 648
New building location
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 33 000 m
Sea 100 m
School 500 m
Shop 200 m
Transport stop 200 m
Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
from € 202,760
