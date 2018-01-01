Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments

Indulge in Serenity at Your Ultimate Beach Retreat

Seafront Apartment and Villas in Unique Mediterranean Architecture

Discover your dream beachfront property in this exclusive complex offering stunning ocean views, world-class amenities, and direct access to pristine sandy beaches. Immerse yourself in luxury living amidst the soothing sounds of crashing waves, while enjoying a vibrant coastal lifestyle and unparalleled tranquility.

Facilities and Amenities:



- Roof Terrace and Jacuzzi in All Penthouses

- Private Access to the Golden Sandy Beach

- Artificial River and Waterfall Inside the Complex

- Indoor Heated Swimming Pool

- Outdoor Swimming Pool

- Restaurant, Café, Bar

- Garden and Playground

- 24/7 Security and Maintenance

- 24/7 Fitness Center with a Specialist Coach

- Spa (Massage, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Turkish Hamam)

- Daily Shuttle Service to Korenium Golf Course

- Nearby Supermarket and Pharmacy

Flexible Payment Plans:

2000 GBP – Reservation for 2 Weeks

35% Down Payment + 65% Installments from January 2024 until December 2026