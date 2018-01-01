Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
About the complex
Indulge in Serenity at Your Ultimate Beach Retreat
Seafront Apartment and Villas in Unique Mediterranean Architecture
Discover your dream beachfront property in this exclusive complex offering stunning ocean views, world-class amenities, and direct access to pristine sandy beaches. Immerse yourself in luxury living amidst the soothing sounds of crashing waves, while enjoying a vibrant coastal lifestyle and unparalleled tranquility.
Facilities and Amenities:
- Roof Terrace and Jacuzzi in All Penthouses
- Private Access to the Golden Sandy Beach
- Artificial River and Waterfall Inside the Complex
- Indoor Heated Swimming Pool
- Outdoor Swimming Pool
- Restaurant, Café, Bar
- Garden and Playground
- 24/7 Security and Maintenance
- 24/7 Fitness Center with a Specialist Coach
- Spa (Massage, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Turkish Hamam)
- Daily Shuttle Service to Korenium Golf Course
- Nearby Supermarket and Pharmacy
Flexible Payment Plans:
2000 GBP – Reservation for 2 Weeks
35% Down Payment + 65% Installments from January 2024 until December 2026
|The airport
|33 000 m
|Sea
|100 m
|School
|500 m
|Shop
|200 m
|Transport stop
|200 m