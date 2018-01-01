  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Northern Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Luxury Seafront Project

Residential complex Luxury Seafront Project

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from € 288,725
;
Residential complex Luxury Seafront Project
1 / 21
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

5 Star Hotel Residence

Consisting of 3 Apartment Blocks and a Premium Hotel with Casino

 

 

  • Perfect Location

The resort is located only 400 meters away from the sandy Long Beach, ranked the first in the world by Forbes magazine in 2021. Moreover, the sea view of the units will surely remain uninterrupted for a lifetime, since the land in between this project and the beach has permission to construct up to 2 floors and not any higher.

  • Guaranteed Investment Revenue

The significant economic growth of North Cyprus and the great potentials of this region has turned the property investment appealing to many investors from all around the world. The close distance between this project and the two 5 star hotel casinos in the front region will indeed have a noticeable impact on the price raise in this project.

 

  • Hotel Investment

There is currently two hotel investment opportunities available for the prospect investors; the hotel located on the project site (A Block) as well as the upcoming seafront hotel. Investment in both hotels is available as a shareholder. Hotel shareholders will have a 10 years contract. They will be provided with a precise income report every 6 months and will receive their percentage on an annual basis.

 

  • Fully Facilitated Residence

The residents of this project will have all kinds of services available for a comfortable life. The leisure amenities provided on the site also make this project a great holiday destination.

 

  • Facilities and Amenities:

Infinity Pool, Open Air and Closed Swimming Pool, Kids Swimming Pool & Aquapark

Playground & Fitness Center
Vehicle Charge Station
Super Market & Shops
Restaurant, Café, Bar
Spa, Sauna, Jacuzzi

Underground Path to the Beach

Access to All Hotel Amenities:
- Night Club
- Music Hall
- Theatre

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 129.0
Price per m², € 2 524
Apartment price, € 325 534
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 160.0
Price per m², € 1 805
Apartment price, € 288 725
New building location
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 200 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex NOVYY KOMPLEKS APARTAMENTOV I VILL V OTYuKEN
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Residential quarter Yeni Bogazici
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Novyy proekt s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Residential quarter BOGAZ
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Magic View
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury Seafront Project
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from € 288,725
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

A new project with modern architecture near the center of Girne. There is a project near the beach with mountain and sea views ( Everything as I love 武 ⁇ ) This is a family complex without 1-2 bedroom apartments, where there are options with a garden of 100m2 and penthouses with a rooftop terrace of 128m2 😊 

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 1st floor ( 117 m2 + open balcony 9 m2 + balcony closed 10 m2 + garden 100 m2 )
💶 from 170,000 £ ( 12.1 million ₽ )

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 2nd floor ( 117 m2 + balcony closed 13.4 m2 + garden 115 m2 + basement 4.3 m2 )
💶 from 200,000 £ ( 14.2 million ₽ )

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 apartment ( 118 m2 + open balcony 18 m2 + terrace 128 m2 )
💶 from 165,000 £ ( 11.7 million ₽ )

SDACH - 2024

PAYMENT: 
▪ 安 Initial installment - 30%
▪ Ľ 30% – on receipt of keys
▪ Ľ 40% - for 2 years at 8% per annum

Location:
▪ ĽKirenia, Chitalkyoy
▪ ĽWhite beach access

🔹 Infrastructure:
Underground parking, Aboveground parking, pool, as well as the entire urban infrastructure nearby.
Residential complex ISKELE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: -2025

Iskele – is an ideal place for those who like endless sandy beaches, silence and tranquility and momentary accessibility by car to the city of Famagusta.

Iskele is famous for its unique beautiful sandy beaches, pristine corners of wildlife, and the attractive Iskele settlement, in which there are two churches of historical importance.

A new elite complex with all the necessary infrastructure: pools, spa, fitness center, beauty salon, shops. Located next to the famous Long Beach".

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention apartment 2 + 1

  • 80 m2
  • price 136193 £
  • down payment 30%
  • further installment for 80 months.
  • house delivery January 2026.
Apartment building Yeni Bogazici
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

The Yeni Boğazıçı area in Northern Cyprus is located near the ancient city of Salamis, next to Famagusta and Iskele.

The village of Eni Bogazichi is located just 5 km from Famagusta. A convenient location and cozy atmosphere attract the attention of buyers not only of residents of Northern Cyprus, but also of representatives of European countries wishing to purchase real estate from the sea at an affordable price.

The area is suitable for a secluded relaxed vacation, and real estate in Eni Bogazichi is worthy of attention no less than in other cities. It meets standards and modern ideas about comfort.

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention is an apartment in the best area in Eni Bogazichi

  • near school, hospital, kindergarten
  • sea within walking distance
  • apartment 2 + 1
  • 75 m2
  • price 89424 £
  • down payment 30% 26827 £
  • further interest-free installment before key collection
  • ( Balance 62597 £
  • Monthly payment 3478 £ )

ACTION!!! when buying an apartment until the end of 2022. On the Choice, you can get FREE Five ( 5 ) household items.

Realting.com
Go