Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS

Acheritou, Northern Cyprus

Completion date: 2024

An ideal complex for life is being built in the Boaztepe area, 25 km from Famagusta. From here, incredible views of the expanses of the Mediterranean Sea open, because the project is located on a hill.

This is a complex of villas and apartments. The architectural design of the project is carefully thought out and has no analogues in Cyprus. The project includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, townhouses 3 + 1, villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.

Complex infrastructure:

Pool

Green areas

Playgrounds

Picnic area

Object Type:

Villas 4 + 1 ( 240 m2 ) – from 380 000 £

Payment Plan:

30% down payment

70% Uninterested installment by the end of 2024.

Completion of the strike: June 2024.