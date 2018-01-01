Villa OLIMPOS VILLAS
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from € 280
1
About the complex
OLIMPOS VILLAS - Feel the Breeze of the Mediterranean Sea
160 m2 - 3+1
Private Garden & Terrace
Private Swimming Pool
Sea View
200 Meters to the Beach
Elite Neighborhood
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 4 000.0
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 319
New building location
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
|Shop
|500 m
|School
|2 000 m
|Shopping center
|2 000 m
|Sea
|200 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Turkey, İstanbul
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes