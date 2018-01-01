Cottage village Villy 3 1 i 4 1

  1. Realting.com
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa Boaztepe
Acheritou, Northern Cyprus
Villa ISKELE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa Romance
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from € 408,546
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa Boaztepe
Acheritou, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024

An ideal complex for life is being built in the Boaztepe area, 25 km from Famagusta. From here, incredible views of the expanses of the Mediterranean Sea open, because the project is located on a hill.

This is a complex of villas and apartments. The architectural design of the project is carefully thought out and has no analogues in Cyprus. The project includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, townhouses 3 + 1, villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.

Complex infrastructure:

Pool 

Green areas 

Playgrounds 

Picnic area

Object Type:

Villas 4 + 1 ( 240 m2 ) – from 380 000 £

Payment Plan:

30% down payment 

70% Uninterested installment by the end of 2024. 

 

Completion of the strike: June 2024.
Villa Proekt Gavayi Na Severnom Kipre
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

The Hawaii project is Cyprus's largest residential complex on the Mediterranean coast on the northern coast of Cyprus. There are studios, attic penthouses 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and luxury villas with 3 bedrooms, a total of 500 real estate. 

Located on the Tatlisu coast, the project includes artificial rivers, lakes, and islands scattered throughout the site, with the addition of chic landscape design elements. 

Complex infrastructure:

Indoor heated pool

SPA center

Restaurant

Bar

Gym

Basketball court 

Tennis court

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

There are 3 types of real estate in the Hawaii project. Apartments of type A 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, type B studios and type C villas.

The complex consists of 22 blocks of two-story studio apartments, 8 blocks of loft penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and 10 luxury villas.

Cost of facilities:

Studio Apartments ( from 43m2 ) - from 85 000 £

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 60m2 ) - 135 000 £

Apartments loft 2 + 1 ( 135m2 ) - 200 000 £

Villas 3 + 1 ( 325m2 ) - from 750 000 £

Payment Plan:

2000 £ - Reservation deposit

35% - Initial installment

65% - Payment monthly / once every 2 months / quarterly before commissioning ( end 2025 )

The project is very profitable for those who are interested in buying real estate as an investment or simply to generate additional income.

Call now!
Cottage village Ambiance
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2023

New premium residential complex in Tatlis

The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea.

The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape stands and recreation areas.

Complex infrastructure: 

Modern gym 

Pool-infinity with sea view 

Game room 

Yoga Square 

Sauna 

Indoor pool 

Pool Cafe Bar 

Restaurant 

Mini supermarket 

Playground 

Recreation areas 

Parking 

Technical characteristics:

Automatic central generator system 

CCTV cameras 

 Reinforced concrete underground central water tanks 

Wheelchair Pandus 

Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms 

Italian Stone Kitchen Tablet 

BBQ area in bungalows and loft apartments ( on rooftop terraces ) 

Multi-Inverter Apartment Air Conditioning System 

VRF air conditioning system in villas 

Jacuzzi on villas 

Piazza pool on villas 

Fireplace in villas 

IP intercom in villas 

Italian stone countertops in bathrooms in villas 

2 parking spaces on villas 

Automatic garden gates with remote control on villas 

Cost of facilities:

Apartment 2 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) – 184 500 £ 

Apartments Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) - 199 500 £ 

Apartments Corner Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) – 209 500 £ 

Apartment 3 + 1 ( 147 m2 ) – 219 500 £ 

Bungalow ( 170 m2 ) - 375 000 £ 

 

Payment Plan:

2000 £ - reservation deposit for apartments 

4000 £ - reservation deposit for villas 

35% - upon signing the contract 

30% - until the keys are received ( May 2026 ) 

35% - interest-free installment for 36 months 

 

When paying 100% before receiving discount keys:

Apartment 2 + 1 -11 000 £ 

Loft Apartments 2 + 1 -12 000 £ 

Apartment Corner Loft 2 + 1 -12 000 £ 

Apartment 3 + 1 -14 500 £ 

Bungalow -25 000 £ 

 

Construction time:

Start – March 2023. 

Ending – May 2026.

