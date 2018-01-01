Cottage village Villy 3 1 i 4 1

Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

The Hawaii project is Cyprus's largest residential complex on the Mediterranean coast on the northern coast of Cyprus. There are studios, attic penthouses 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and luxury villas with 3 bedrooms, a total of 500 real estate.

Located on the Tatlisu coast, the project includes artificial rivers, lakes, and islands scattered throughout the site, with the addition of chic landscape design elements.

Complex infrastructure:

Indoor heated pool

SPA center

Restaurant

Bar

Gym

Basketball court

Tennis court

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

There are 3 types of real estate in the Hawaii project. Apartments of type A 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, type B studios and type C villas.

The complex consists of 22 blocks of two-story studio apartments, 8 blocks of loft penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and 10 luxury villas.

Cost of facilities:

Studio Apartments ( from 43m2 ) - from 85 000 £

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 60m2 ) - 135 000 £

Apartments loft 2 + 1 ( 135m2 ) - 200 000 £

Villas 3 + 1 ( 325m2 ) - from 750 000 £

Payment Plan:

2000 £ - Reservation deposit

35% - Initial installment

65% - Payment monthly / once every 2 months / quarterly before commissioning ( end 2025 )

The project is very profitable for those who are interested in buying real estate as an investment or simply to generate additional income.

Call now!