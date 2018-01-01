  1. Realting.com
  Residence 2 1 i 3 1

Residence 2 1 i 3 1

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from € 110,835
Residence 2 1 i 3 1
About the complex

Spacious apartments

Summit Cleaning

Installment 30/70%

New building location
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Residence 2 1 i 3 1
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from € 110,835
Completion date: 2024

The Yeni Boğazıçı area in Northern Cyprus is located near the ancient city of Salamis, next to Famagusta and Iskele.

The village of Eni Bogazichi is located just 5 km from Famagusta. A convenient location and cozy atmosphere attract the attention of buyers not only of residents of Northern Cyprus, but also of representatives of European countries wishing to purchase real estate from the sea at an affordable price.

The area is suitable for a secluded relaxed vacation, and real estate in Eni Bogazichi is worthy of attention no less than in other cities. It meets standards and modern ideas about comfort.

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention Duplex with pool

  • 2 years of construction
  • 446m2 ( land )
  • 4 * 8 m2 pool and 230 m2 duplex ( 3 + 1 )
  • price 292300 £
  • down payment 35%
  • further installment for 24 months.
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat

Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu is a part of the Cittaslow Movement. There is a unique coastline of 22 KM which offers unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Get ready for a life of serenity and peace far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Yet you are just 40 minutes away from urban life.

With paradise like gardens, a gym and unobstructed mountain and sea views, 2 communal swimming pools the project is designed for 365 days of living. Carob Hill is the place where luxury meets the nature.

Our stylishly designed houses consist of 3 different types: 1+1 Apartments (8 Units), 1+1 Loft Apartments (8 Units) and 2+1 Semidetached Villas (22 Units). Carob Hill will meet all your needs and offer you a comfortable life in nature with unobstructed sea views.
Apartment building Yeni Bogazici
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

To your attention is an apartment in the best area in Eni Bogazichi

  • near school, hospital, kindergarten
  • sea within walking distance
  • apartment 2 + 1
  • 75 m2
  • price 89424 £
  • down payment 30% 26827 £
  • further interest-free installment before key collection
  • ( Balance 62597 £
  • Monthly payment 3478 £ )

ACTION!!! when buying an apartment until the end of 2022. On the Choice, you can get FREE Five ( 5 ) household items.

