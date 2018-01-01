  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from € 111,954

About the complex

Cameras, individual parking space, cleaning and maintenance of the house.

Terrassa can be rebuilt into an additional room.

New building location
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 800 m
Kindergarten 200 m
School 300 m



ACTION!!! when buying an apartment until the end of 2022. On the Choice, you can get FREE Five ( 5 ) household items.

