Apartment in New Building Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory

Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

The Yeni Boğazıçı area in Northern Cyprus is located near the ancient city of Salamis, next to Famagusta and Iskele.

The village of Eni Bogazichi is located just 5 km from Famagusta. A convenient location and cozy atmosphere attract the attention of buyers not only of residents of Northern Cyprus, but also of representatives of European countries wishing to purchase real estate from the sea at an affordable price.

The area is suitable for a secluded relaxed vacation, and real estate in Eni Bogazichi is worthy of attention no less than in other cities. It meets standards and modern ideas about comfort.

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention is an apartment in the best area in Eni Bogazichi

near school, hospital, kindergarten

sea within walking distance

apartment 2 + 1

75 m2

price 89424 £

down payment 30% 26827 £

further interest-free installment before key collection

( Balance 62597 £

Monthly payment 3478 £ )

ACTION!!! when buying an apartment until the end of 2022. On the Choice, you can get FREE Five ( 5 ) household items.