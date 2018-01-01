Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

A new project with modern architecture near the center of Girne. There is a project near the beach with mountain and sea views ( Everything as I love 武 ⁇ ) This is a family complex without 1-2 bedroom apartments, where there are options with a garden of 100m2 and penthouses with a rooftop terrace of 128m2 😊
🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 1st floor ( 117 m2 + open balcony 9 m2 + balcony closed 10 m2 + garden 100 m2 )
💶 from 170,000 £ ( 12.1 million ₽ )
🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 2nd floor ( 117 m2 + balcony closed 13.4 m2 + garden 115 m2 + basement 4.3 m2 )
💶 from 200,000 £ ( 14.2 million ₽ )
🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 apartment ( 118 m2 + open balcony 18 m2 + terrace 128 m2 )
💶 from 165,000 £ ( 11.7 million ₽ )
SDACH - 2024
PAYMENT:
▪ 安 Initial installment - 30%
▪ Ľ 30% – on receipt of keys
▪ Ľ 40% - for 2 years at 8% per annum
Location:
▪ ĽKirenia, Chitalkyoy
▪ ĽWhite beach access
🔹 Infrastructure:
Underground parking, Aboveground parking, pool, as well as the entire urban infrastructure nearby.