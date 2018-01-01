Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Completion date: 2024

Caesar Resort / « Caesar Resort » is a magnificent residential complex on the coast of Northern Cyprus, near the city of Iskele, just a 3-minute walk from one of the best beaches of Cyprus – Long Beach, famous for crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea and a sandy coastal strip 3 km long. « Caesar Resort » is a complex that combines beauty and style with convenience and ergonomics. The architectural design and the garden and park ensemble of the complex, as well as the Mediterranean nature of Northern Cyprus create a sense of comfort and pleasure.

Complex infrastructure:

2 large outdoor pools

1 children's pool

1 large indoor heated pool

Sauna and some jacuzzi

Several sports grounds

Mini Golf Fields

Free bicycles

Car rental

Cozy restaurant

Shop

Laundry

Barbecue Places

Room with slot machines

Gym

SPA center

Playroom for children

Complex maintenance

Security

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention is the investment option with cash back from 6% per year.