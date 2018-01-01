  1. Realting.com
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS

Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential complex LUXURY PROJECT IN NORTHERN CYPRUS
Residential complex Caesar Resort Cezar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024

Caesar Resort / « Caesar Resort » is a magnificent residential complex on the coast of Northern Cyprus, near the city of Iskele, just a 3-minute walk from one of the best beaches of Cyprus – Long Beach, famous for crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea and a sandy coastal strip 3 km long. « Caesar Resort » is a complex that combines beauty and style with convenience and ergonomics. The architectural design and the garden and park ensemble of the complex, as well as the Mediterranean nature of Northern Cyprus create a sense of comfort and pleasure.

Complex infrastructure:

  • 2 large outdoor pools
  • 1 children's pool
  • 1 large indoor heated pool
  • Sauna and some jacuzzi
  • Several sports grounds
  • Mini Golf Fields
  • Free bicycles
  • Car rental
  • Cozy restaurant
  • Shop
  • Laundry
  • Barbecue Places
  • Room with slot machines
  • Gym
  • SPA center
  • Playroom for children
  • Complex maintenance
  • Security

BENEFITE Investment PROPOSAL. By purchasing real estate in Northern Cyprus, you get not only the opportunity to live in an ideal Mediterranean climate in a safe country. You can also guarantee your capital invested in real estate by renting it in the short and long term ( at 8 - 15 % per annum after the delivery of the ) object or due to its subsequent resale ( by 50 - 300% or more, depending on the time of its resale ).

To your attention is the investment option with cash back from 6% per year.

  • Guaranteed rental: ( design package as a gift ) profit 8% for 3 years
  • Options are for villas and apartments
  • Option 1 + 1
  • Delivery of the house August 2024
  • 1st line with sea view
  • Floors 5-9
  • 60 m2
  • Price 112000 £
  • Initial installment 50% ( 56000 £ ) cash back 6% per year ( before key transfer )
  • Installment before home monthly or quarterly.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

A new project with modern architecture near the center of Girne. There is a project near the beach with mountain and sea views ( Everything as I love 武 ⁇ ) This is a family complex without 1-2 bedroom apartments, where there are options with a garden of 100m2 and penthouses with a rooftop terrace of 128m2 😊 

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 1st floor ( 117 m2 + open balcony 9 m2 + balcony closed 10 m2 + garden 100 m2 )
💶 from 170,000 £ ( 12.1 million ₽ )

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 2nd floor ( 117 m2 + balcony closed 13.4 m2 + garden 115 m2 + basement 4.3 m2 )
💶 from 200,000 £ ( 14.2 million ₽ )

🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 apartment ( 118 m2 + open balcony 18 m2 + terrace 128 m2 )
💶 from 165,000 £ ( 11.7 million ₽ )

SDACH - 2024

PAYMENT: 
▪ 安 Initial installment - 30%
▪ Ľ 30% – on receipt of keys
▪ Ľ 40% - for 2 years at 8% per annum

Location:
▪ ĽKirenia, Chitalkyoy
▪ ĽWhite beach access

🔹 Infrastructure:
Underground parking, Aboveground parking, pool, as well as the entire urban infrastructure nearby.
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat

Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu is a part of the Cittaslow Movement. There is a unique coastline of 22 KM which offers unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Get ready for a life of serenity and peace far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Yet you are just 40 minutes away from urban life.

With paradise like gardens, a gym and unobstructed mountain and sea views, 2 communal swimming pools the project is designed for 365 days of living. Carob Hill is the place where luxury meets the nature.

Our stylishly designed houses consist of 3 different types: 1+1 Apartments (8 Units), 1+1 Loft Apartments (8 Units) and 2+1 Semidetached Villas (22 Units). Carob Hill will meet all your needs and offer you a comfortable life in nature with unobstructed sea views.

