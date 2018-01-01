Villa Harmony Villas

New premium residential complex in Tatlis
The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea.
The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape stands and recreation areas.
Complex infrastructure:
Modern gym
Pool-infinity with sea view
Game room
Yoga Square
Sauna
Indoor pool
Pool Cafe Bar
Restaurant
Mini supermarket
Playground
Recreation areas
Parking
Technical characteristics:
Automatic central generator system
CCTV cameras
Reinforced concrete underground central water tanks
Wheelchair Pandus
Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms
Italian Stone Kitchen Tablet
BBQ area in bungalows and loft apartments ( on rooftop terraces )
Multi-Inverter Apartment Air Conditioning System
VRF air conditioning system in villas
Jacuzzi on villas
Piazza pool on villas
Fireplace in villas
IP intercom in villas
Italian stone countertops in bathrooms in villas
2 parking spaces on villas
Automatic garden gates with remote control on villas
Cost of facilities:
Apartment 2 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) – 184 500 £
Apartments Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) - 199 500 £
Apartments Corner Loft 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 ) – 209 500 £
Apartment 3 + 1 ( 147 m2 ) – 219 500 £
Bungalow ( 170 m2 ) - 375 000 £
Payment Plan:
2000 £ - reservation deposit for apartments
4000 £ - reservation deposit for villas
35% - upon signing the contract
30% - until the keys are received ( May 2026 )
35% - interest-free installment for 36 months
When paying 100% before receiving discount keys:
Apartment 2 + 1 -11 000 £
Loft Apartments 2 + 1 -12 000 £
Apartment Corner Loft 2 + 1 -12 000 £
Apartment 3 + 1 -14 500 £
Bungalow -25 000 £
Construction time:
Start – March 2023.
Ending – May 2026.