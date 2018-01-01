Apartment in New Building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya

  1. Realting.com
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from € 90,341
About the complex

The complex is located just 200 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains.

The total area of the project is 133.800 m2.

The complex offers various options for real estate layouts and typologies from small studios to separate villas.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.0
Price per m², € 2 203
Apartment price, € 90 341
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 127.0
Price per m², € 1 968
Apartment price, € 249 965
New building location
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
You are viewing
