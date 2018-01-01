Villa Villa Romance

Bogaz, Northern Cyprus

from € 117,747

53–75 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2023

Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 companies operating in their own regions for years, and to achieve large projects, and to be urgent in the international market. The company operates in every region of Northern Cyprus in the field of build and sale.

The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the Mediterranean, which combines three continents with its unique location in the İskele region of Northern Cyprus.

The project consist of 6 types of properties:

1.Studio apartments

2.One – bedroom apartments

3.One – bedroom (Loft) apartments

4.Two-bedroom apartments

5.Semi-detached Villas for 2 bedrooms

6.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms

7.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms with private pool

Facilities: Aqua Park, Gym, SPA, Children’s Playground, Water Sports, Beach Bar, Pool Bar, Restaurant

Four Seasons Life II consist of 326 units and includes studio apartments, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedrooms apartments. The project is being built in two stages: July 2023 and January 2024.

Four Seasons Life project is the winner of the Best Seafront Development 2019 by PROPERTYNC Awards.