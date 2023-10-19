  1. Realting.com
New buildings in Topla, Montenegro

Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Dubai, UAE
from
€76,830
ADRIA MONTENEGRO is a modern low-rise Mediterranean-style town built on the Adriatic coast in the city's forest park area. Herceg Novi. The complex is located in a separate protected area. A mountain river flows along the border; crossing through it can be found in a forest that is not subject to development. The city infrastructure, the sea and the promenade are within walking distance. Three large adult pools and a children's pool are decorated by the complex. They pour clean water from the mountain river. Around the pools there are areas and gazebos to relax, a barbecue area and a playground. The total area of the complex is 4,500 square meters. There are 9 houses in the complex, while there is not a single repetitive design. Each apartment (except studios) has a free parking space. All apartments in the complex have panoramic sea views. Apartment separation is included in its price. It is made of high quality ceramic and parquet, includes tile floor heating, double glazed windows with polished oak elements and energy-saving glass cladding, as well as equipment for bathrooms and lacquo; turnkey and raquo. All communications are displayed at the kitchen installation locations (the kitchen itself is not included in the price). In buildings where the decoration is not yet complete, it is possible to coordinate it with the client. The daily life of the complex is maintained and provided by the management company. Its tasks include maintaining security, preserving the property of the complex and its inhabitants, maintaining the proper functioning of all technical systems, cleaning the territory, providing information and consulting services, and assisting in the layout of the apartments. The Management Company also provides additional paid services. Our apartments are in demand of both personal residence and subsequent delivery: they have «excellent and raquo; and excellent reputation and comments on the main generating sites (reserve, airbnb). Often our clients live in the complex during the low season, and in the summer season they receive rental earnings, which can reach 4 to 7% per year. Remember that you are not only buying square meters, but you are choosing a place and a lifestyle! Square meters are a useful application for this choice.
Topla is one of the most picturesque districts of Herceg-Novi in Montenegro, adjacent to the Old Town. It has always been popular among tourists, and recently the number of those who would like to buy an apartment in Topla, especially in a new building, is growing.

Advantages of a new building in Topla

The advantages of a new home in Topple can be divided into two groups. The first includes the advantages of the area: a very developed infrastructure system (shops, bars, pharmacies, etc.), the proximity of the Old Town, and an abundance of entertainment, from tennis courts to beach discos. Among other things, Topla has an ideal microclimate: the temperature of the water and air here is always 2-3 degrees higher than in other areas of Herceg-Novi.

The second group of advantages relates directly to the new buildings in Topla. They are characterized by:

  • A profitability of up to 7% per annum: thanks to the popularity of the area, tourists always have a high demand for quality housing in it, and your apartment will be easy to rent.
  • Comfort, manifested in everything: from the layout of the apartments to the mandatory availability of air conditioners.
  • Somewhat lower prices compared to other new buildings in Herceg-Novi.
  • A great location close to the beaches.

What kind of housing can you buy?

The real estate market in Topla offers almost all possible options: from studios with an area of 27 square meters to penthouses. Remarkably, the new buildings in Topla are residential complexes with a large, well-maintained territory, the area of which sometimes reaches 4,500 sq. m . This territory includes swimming pools, playgrounds and recreation areas for adults, parking lots, and flower beds. According to REALTING, foreigners buy both small studios and luxury apartments in elite residential complexes with fine finishing and equipped bathroom to later rent them out.

Prices for new buildings in Topla

Compact studios are the cheapest: from 50 thousand euros . Two-room apartments can cost both around 70 and 126 thousand euros — it all depends on the area and type of housing. Those who prefer apartments and 3-4-bedroom flats should have from 120 to 216 thousand euros in their account. The most expensive properties, as always, are penthouses with an area of 300 sq.m, huge terraces, several bedrooms and panoramic windows: one of them will cost you no less than 370 thousand euros.

New buildings in Herceg-Novi in general and in Topla in particular are available on the Realting.com website. If you find a suitable property, you should not delay buying it: the prices of resort properties are constantly increasing.

