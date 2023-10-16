  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat

New buildings in Tivat, Montenegro

apartments
12
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom apartment in Tivat. This apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”, which is designed with a perfect blend of modern style and functionality. The apartment boasts 122.5 square meters of living space. There are two bathrooms and a spacious terrace. The complex itself is designed with a focus on quality and functionality. There is an underground parking area, providing safe and secure parking for your vehicle. The location of this apartment is unbeatable. It is situated in a good neighborhood, which is close to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro, a luxurious marina with numerous amenities. You will have everything you need right at your doorstep. It is also available for sale 3-bedroom apartment within the same complex. This is a unique opportunity to own a luxurious apartment in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat. It is an investment opportunity not to be missed.
Apartment building Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Apartment building Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience. The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro. There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure. Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment. Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total. With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents. Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity. Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.
Realting.com
Go
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is the epitome of luxury living on the Montenegrin coast. It is located in the brand new complex in the beautiful coastal town of Tivat, in Donja Lastva.  The apartment is fully furnished. Living area is 127 square meters, including 2 balconies, which offer stunning views of the surrounding area.  Also, the apartment boasts a terrace 86.87 square meters, as well as a roof terrace that covers an impressive 122.60 square meters. These spaces offer ample room for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine, seaview and fresh air. Located on the third floor, this penthouse apartment is easily accessible and offers breathtaking views. The complex itself is modern and well-maintained, with all the amenities you need to live comfortably. Donja Lastva is a sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed vibe, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
Welcome to the stunning 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Ruljine, Tivat. Currently in the construction process, this is an excellent opportunity to own a new property at a lower price. The building consists of 5 floors, with an option to choose your preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 51.16 to 70.06 square meters.  One of the highlights of this apartment is its terrace, offering a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The apartment also boasts a view of the yard and Adriatic sea, providing an idyllic backdrop for daily living. Located in a quiet area, the complex provides an excellent opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And also it is close to the center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the beaches, and other necessary infrastructure. Additionally, you can buy a parking place under the building for 20.000 euros to ensure secure and convenient access to your vehicle. The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also other apartments available for sale, including 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 2-bedroom apartment in this exciting new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€163,400
The 1-bedroom apartments in the elegant residential complex is located in the quiet location of Donja Lastva. This exclusive property is one of two available apartments of this type in the complex and is situated on the first floor, providing you with easy access to all the amenities. The apartment boasts of a stunning sea view that can be enjoyed from either a private garden or terrace, depending on which apartment you choose. The first apartment is 47 square meters and features a spacious terrace. The second apartment boasts of a private garden and terrace with a total area of 43 square meters. Both apartments come with their own designated parking place. The complex is newly built and located in a peaceful and quiet area that offers you the pleasure of breathtaking views and harmony with nature. You can easily access the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to reach Porto Montenegro. The complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Furthermore, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. In summary, this 1-bedroom apartment in the elegant residential complex is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Whether you choose the apartment with a private garden or terrace, you will enjoy the tranquility and beauty of the Montenegrin coast. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with a sea view
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with a sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€365,000
The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast. Total area is 67 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away. One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. There is a guest bathroom. Located on the second floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a nice sea view.  Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€292,600
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential complex. It is  situated in the quiet location of Donja Lastva, which is considered the pearl of the Montenegrin coast. This exclusive property boasts two spacious terraces with stunning sea views that cover a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment in the complex has its own designated parking place, ensuring that you have a safe and secure place to park your vehicle. The elegant residential complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The complex is situated in a quiet location that offers breathtaking views and unity with nature. You can easily reach the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to get to Porto Montenegro. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Additionally, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. The apartment features two bedrooms, making it an ideal option for families or individuals looking for additional space. The house and apartment are finished with high-quality materials, ensuring that every aspect of the apartment meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication. In summary, this 2-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€293,000
The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty. Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities.  The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters.  The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience. The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade. Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life. Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment with a 19 sqm terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. This stunning apartment is located on the top floor of the building and has an exclusive elevator entrance that leads directly into the unit. Boasting a living surface area of 62 sqm, this apartment has a spacious living area that combines a modern kitchen and dining area. The two bedrooms are divided by a bathroom that will have floor heating installed. The building is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in the second half of 2023. The finished apartment will feature fully furnished walls and floors, electricity, water, and sewage connection, as well as an A/C unit in each room, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest level of comfort. Additionally, a parking spot is included, providing convenience and safety for vehicle owners. For those looking for a fully equipped home, it is possible to add a kitchen, furniture, and small appliances pack to the offer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home! Contact us today to learn more.
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€255,000
The one-bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in and start living your dream life on the Montenegrin coast. Total area is 49,5 square meters. It comes fully furnished. The stylish decor and comfortable furnishings make it easy to settle in and feel at home right away. One of the standout features of this apartment is the balcony, which offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. Located on the first floor, this apartment is easily accessible and offers a convenient lifestyle.  Donja Lastva is a highly sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed atmosphere, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2022
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .     Building is finished in luxurious style with good quality materials , stone ,inox ,aluminum ,glass and interior wood and ceramic .   Building amenities : -all apartments have parking place (included in price ) -all apartments with sea view  swimming pool  Barbecue area with all necessary equipment  Video surveillance 24/00 Smart home system  Maintenance service  Park and greenery area only for owners  Fenced area 

Tivat is attractive to foreigners not only because of the well-developed infrastructure of the resort, but also the presence of an international airport nearby. New buildings in Tivat, in the Bay of Kotor, in Montenegro, characterized by enviable diversity, are especially interesting for foreign buyers.

Advantages of buying new buildings in Tivat

Buying new housing in Tivat allows you to earn money on renting out housing: the city is popular among a variety of categories of tourists — from yachtsmen to lovers of the beach, and wanting to rent an apartment out is enough. However, the possibility of obtaining income from real estate is only a part of the advantages that buying an apartment in Tivat provides you with. Their advantages are also of great importance, such us:

  • The availability of a closed adjacent area with reception services, a swimming pool, playgrounds and other elements that create the most comfortable environment.
  • The convenient layout of apartments: in particular, all of them have terraces/loggias.
  • High quality buildings built from modern, durable materials.
  • The location: developers choose it so that residents of the residential complexes can quickly reach the promenade or beaches, and the windows of the apartments have panoramic views.

What apartments in new buildings in Tivat are for sale?

Over the past 10 years, the city has built a number of residential complexes of various levels, including a luxury class with outdoor swimming pools, spas, laundries, and underground garages. The most prestigious are the apartments in the new buildings in Tivat, in the Bay of Boko-Kotorsky next to the famous marina, but in terms of comfort, the houses located in other areas of the city are no different from them. You can purchase:

  • studios and 1-bedroom apartments from 20 to 40 sq.m;
  • 2-3-room apartments;
  • flats with several bedrooms;
  • duplexes with swimming pools.

Prices for new buildings in Tivat

In order to buy a small studio in a new residential complex, it is enough to have 50 thousand euros in your account. As for 2-room apartments, on the Realting.com site, it is possible to find them for 60 thousand euros, though they cost 90-100 thousand euros on average. The location plays an important role in the pricing: apartments in the first line within luxury residential complexes can cost 280 thousand euros, while apartments of a similar level and area, but located 5 minutes away from the beach, will cost half as much. The most expensive 320 sq.m. duplex located near the yacht parking will cost 1.9 million euros.

According to REALTING, due to the increased demand for apartments in new buildings in Tivat, their cost is constantly increasing, going up 3-4% every month, so if you are interested in buying housing in this resort, do not delay the deal.

Realting.com
Go