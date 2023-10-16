New buildings in Tivat, Montenegro

Tivat is attractive to foreigners not only because of the well-developed infrastructure of the resort, but also the presence of an international airport nearby. New buildings in Tivat, in the Bay of Kotor, in Montenegro, characterized by enviable diversity, are especially interesting for foreign buyers.

Advantages of buying new buildings in Tivat

Buying new housing in Tivat allows you to earn money on renting out housing: the city is popular among a variety of categories of tourists — from yachtsmen to lovers of the beach, and wanting to rent an apartment out is enough. However, the possibility of obtaining income from real estate is only a part of the advantages that buying an apartment in Tivat provides you with. Their advantages are also of great importance, such us:

The availability of a closed adjacent area with reception services, a swimming pool, playgrounds and other elements that create the most comfortable environment.

The convenient layout of apartments: in particular, all of them have terraces/loggias.

High quality buildings built from modern, durable materials.

The location: developers choose it so that residents of the residential complexes can quickly reach the promenade or beaches, and the windows of the apartments have panoramic views.

What apartments in new buildings in Tivat are for sale?

Over the past 10 years, the city has built a number of residential complexes of various levels, including a luxury class with outdoor swimming pools, spas, laundries, and underground garages. The most prestigious are the apartments in the new buildings in Tivat, in the Bay of Boko-Kotorsky next to the famous marina, but in terms of comfort, the houses located in other areas of the city are no different from them. You can purchase:

studios and 1-bedroom apartments from 20 to 40 sq.m;

2-3-room apartments;

flats with several bedrooms;

duplexes with swimming pools.

Prices for new buildings in Tivat

In order to buy a small studio in a new residential complex, it is enough to have 50 thousand euros in your account. As for 2-room apartments, on the Realting.com site, it is possible to find them for 60 thousand euros, though they cost 90-100 thousand euros on average. The location plays an important role in the pricing: apartments in the first line within luxury residential complexes can cost 280 thousand euros, while apartments of a similar level and area, but located 5 minutes away from the beach, will cost half as much. The most expensive 320 sq.m. duplex located near the yacht parking will cost 1.9 million euros.

According to REALTING, due to the increased demand for apartments in new buildings in Tivat, their cost is constantly increasing, going up 3-4% every month, so if you are interested in buying housing in this resort, do not delay the deal.