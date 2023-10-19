New buildings in Kolasin, Montenegro

Among the ski resorts of Montenegro, Kolasin occupies a special place: it began to develop relatively recently, and everything is new in it — both tourist centers and residential buildings. The purchase of an apartment in a new building in Kolasin is an excellent investment of your money, as the resort is not empty even in the summer.

What you can buy in Kolasin

Although the resort is small, the choice of residential real estate in Kolasin is quite extensive. In addition to traditional mountain villas and chalets, customers are offered:

studios;

1-3-room apartments;

flats;

hotel rooms.

Whereas the studios and hotel rooms are of modest size, the area of the apartments can reach up to 100 sq. m. The layout of the latter often provides for the presence of several bedrooms and bathrooms. The apartments include storage rooms and other utility rooms, as well as parking spaces. It is quite realistic to buy apartments or flats in Kolasin not only with completely equipped kitchens and bathrooms, but also with full furnishings and even satellite TV.

Why is it worth buying a home in Kolasin?

Often, foreigners seek to acquire real estate in this resort as part of an investment program, hoping to obtain citizenship. In such cases, they buy rooms in condo aparthotels worth a minimum of 250 thousand euros . However, there are enough people who are interested in new buildings in Kolasin as a reliable source of income: ski lovers come here from all over Europe, and the winter season lasts from December to March. And in the summer Kolasin is popular among fans of eco-tourism.

Thanks to its developed infrastructure, the resort is very comfortable for living: new buildings in Kolasin are adjacent to bars, cafes, sports clubs, and shops. The well-established transport network connects the resort with Podgorica and other cities. But, most importantly, the resort is actively developing, and the prices of real estate in it are increasing. Especially profitable, according to REALTING, is the purchase of rooms in hotels and apart hotels, which later can be resold at a much higher price.

Advantages of new buildings in Kolasin

Investment attractiveness is not the only advantage of new buildings in Kolasin. Their advantages include:

the use of environmentally friendly, durable and heat-preserving materials; panoramic views from windows and loggias; the comfortable layout and modern design of apartments; he availability of concierge services and other additional services.

The Realting.com platform will help you find the right apartment or flat among new buildings in Kolasin at the best prices. You can choose a ready-to-move-in home or a home under construction.