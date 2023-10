Budva, Montenegro

from €453,600

The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center’s facilities, including a fitness center and a pool. What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements. Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters. Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity. Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.