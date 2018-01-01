K-Residence - For Life. For rest. For investment.

Location: Luxury complex located in the center of Bar.

To the sea - 900 meters

Podgorica Airport - 50 min. To Budva-30 min. To Kotor-40 min. To Tivat-50 min.

Around developed infrastructure, nearby there is a kindergarten, school, playgrounds, various places for recreation, shops, and there is an opportunity to walk along the coast.

The complex is 11 floors, located on an area of 16,300 m2

160 Apartments

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with different layouts. There are no studios in this complex.

Apartments are rented with clean finishing, without furniture

Apartment overlooking the courtyard or the city

Parking (including underground, parking space can be purchased at an additional cost)

On the ground floor - commercial premises-6 units (area-520 m2)

Delivery of the project - December 2025.

Infrastructure of the complex:

reception

spa

wellness-center

gym

wellness centre

game room

playground for children

rest area

cafe-confectionery

parking

It is possible to deposit apartments in management.

A reliable developer with many years of experience, who has implemented many successful projects in construction around the world.

Only the highest quality materials are used in construction.

Minimum cost m2 in apartment – from 2000 euros/m2.

Payment plan:

1. 100% payment

2. PV-30%, 70% - in interest-free installments.