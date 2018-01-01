K-Residence - For Life. For rest. For investment.
Location: Luxury complex located in the center of Bar.
To the sea - 900 meters
Podgorica Airport - 50 min. To Budva-30 min. To Kotor-40 min. To Tivat-50 min.
Around developed infrastructure, nearby there is a kindergarten, school, playgrounds, various places for recreation, shops, and there is an opportunity to walk along the coast.
The complex is 11 floors, located on an area of 16,300 m2
160 Apartments
Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with different layouts. There are no studios in this complex.
Apartments are rented with clean finishing, without furniture
Apartment overlooking the courtyard or the city
Parking (including underground, parking space can be purchased at an additional cost)
On the ground floor - commercial premises-6 units (area-520 m2)
Delivery of the project - December 2025.
Infrastructure of the complex:
reception
spa
wellness-center
gym
wellness centre
game room
playground for children
rest area
cafe-confectionery
parking
It is possible to deposit apartments in management.
A reliable developer with many years of experience, who has implemented many successful projects in construction around the world.
Only the highest quality materials are used in construction.
Minimum cost m2 in apartment – from 2000 euros/m2.
Payment plan:
1. 100% payment
2. PV-30%, 70% - in interest-free installments.
|Sea
|900 m