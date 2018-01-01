  1. Realting.com
Lepetane, Montenegro
€360,000
About the complex

The 3-bedroom apartment is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 96,50 square meters. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style. 

This new complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer.

If you’re looking for other options, we also have a 2-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.

Lepetane, Montenegro

Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Lepetane, Montenegro
€360,000
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€90,100
A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva. This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure.  This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters. There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros. And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Apartment building Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici
Pelinovo, Montenegro
Embrace the opportunity to own a piece of tranquility in Radanovici with these stunning apartments for sale. Choose from a range of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options, each designed to offer modern comfort and style. Situated across all floors of a 3-story building, these new-build apartments come with the added luxury of a terrace, allowing you to bask in the breathtaking mountain and city views. Located 2 km from the coast, 8 km from Tivat’s city center, and just 6 km from Tivat Airport. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Studio – from 47.000 EUR 1-bedroom – from 78.000 EUR 2-bedroom – from 96.900 EUR Whether you’re looking for a serene escape or an investment opportunity, these apartments offer both, with flexible payment plans to suit your needs. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in Radanovici’s blossoming community. Contact us today to learn more about these new-construction homes and kickstart your journey towards a peaceful and modern lifestyle.
