  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat

Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience.

The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro.

There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure.

Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment.

Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€188,110
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,800
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Donja Lastva
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€255,000
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
€56,650
You are viewing
Three-bedroom Apartment in the new complex in Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Apartment building 1-bedroom apartment with private entrance to the Spa
Budva, Montenegro
from
€453,600
The stunning one-bedroom apartments A105 / A106 / A107 are now available for purchase. Located on the first floor of the Spa center, this type of apartment has a private entrance, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for the residents. The apartment also provides access to the Spa center’s facilities, including a fitness center and a pool. What sets this type of apartment apart is the possibility to divide it into two independent studios, allowing for versatility and flexibility in how the space is used. This makes it an ideal option for those looking for a rental income or who may need to accommodate different living arrangements. Additionally, the terrace can be divided into two separate terraces, each measuring 25 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this apartment an attractive investment opportunity. Expected income from renting apartment A105 / A106 / A107 – 35.000 euros (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own this luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€102,102
Completion date: 2023
Realting.com
Go