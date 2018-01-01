  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex

Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex

Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space.

This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views. 

For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible.

The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Buljarica, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Бельмондо
Becici, Montenegro
from
€169,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€178,000
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks s basseynom Ulcin
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
€75,300
You are viewing
Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
€78,400
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: MD Realty
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€105,560
Completion date: 2023
Realting.com
Go