Stunning villa with private pool for Sale

4 exquisite villas are currently available for sale, with the option to invest separately. The price for a single villa ranges from 400,000 to 450,000 EUR. If you’re interested in two villas, it’s 800,000 EUR, and the entire project can be acquired for 1.5 million EUR.

These stunning villas are nestled on a generous 2200 square meters of land, offering each one breathtaking panoramic views of the sea.

Each villa boasts its own private pool, providing the perfect setting to bask in the sun or find respite in the shade. Additionally, ample parking spaces are provided for your vehicles.

The interior of these villas spans two floors, with three or four spacious and comfortable bedrooms on the first floor, each equipped with its own bathroom. The ground floor features an expansive, open-plan living area that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. There’s also a guest bathroom on the ground floor for your convenience.

Step out onto the terrace to relish the spectacular sea views while enjoying delectable meals or drinks with friends and family.

These villas are conveniently located just 2 kilometers away from Kamenovo beach, offering the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Get in touch with us today for more details!