One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
About the complex

The one-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor, offers breathtaking views of the sea and the Old Town. Step into the apartment, and you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an open kitchen area. The apartment has a great terrace that offers stunning views of the sea and the Old Town. Total area: 96.30 square meters.

This apartment comes fully furnished, with all modern appliances and fixtures. And the best part? As much money as you invest in the start after signing the contract, you get the possibility of a bigger discount and a lower price!

Expected income from renting apartment B103 – 35.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year)

So why wait? Make this luxurious apartment your dream home today and experience the best that Porto Budva has to offer.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

Budva, Montenegro

Other complexes
Residential complex Emerald
Residential complex Emerald
Bar, Montenegro
from
€72,000
Area 57–140 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
New concept of the Residential Complex: green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha ● SPA ● reception in every house ● indoor warm pool ● your garage for cars ● restaurant and service ( on ground floor of buildings ). Remedy from administrative city center: 8 minutes on foot. To the sea - 900 meters. Complex infrastructure heated water pool SPA center with hammam and sauna indoor parking for your car on the ground floor of the house on the minus ground floor there is a pantry area for your suitcases, bicycles and seasonal things — is a full-fledged territory oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round, trees and flowers, green wall of cypress along the perimeter of the home area mini golf course children's playgrounds dog walking area fenced for amenities of people and pets The complex includes apartments various layouts: ● studios ● 1 + 1 ● 2 + 1 Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2 Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!  
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,872
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment for Sale in new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€182,400
Welcome to the new complex in Budva – A1 Quartier! We are excited to present you with an amazing opportunity to purchase a 2-bedroom apartment in the upcoming building. Currently, in the construction process, this apartment is the perfect option for those looking to save money without sacrificing quality. The building itself consists of 5 floors and is situated in a quiet area, making it the perfect spot to unwind and recharge. Despite the serene surroundings, it is also conveniently located near the city center, shops, old town, sea, and other necessary infrastructure. The 2-bedroom apartments are located on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors with total area from 67 to 77 square meters. Each of apartment has a terrace that provides a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space. The apartment has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace. The living room is spacious and bright. There is also an option to purchase a parking place under the building for 17 000 euro. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this incredible new complex in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself why A1 Quartier is the perfect place to call home.
