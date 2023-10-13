  1. Realting.com
Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
€600,000
23 1
About the complex

Two stunning apartments, B301 and B302, both located on the 5th floor. These apartments are available for purchase together and boast a total area of 211.26 square meters, including a massive 130.99 square meter terrace with breathtaking views of the city of Budva.

Both apartments (One-bedroom and Studio) provide access to a huge terrace, which is perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying the outdoors, or just taking in the stunning city views.

Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential.

Expected income from renting apartments B301 & B302 – 45.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year)

Don’t miss out on the chance to own these stunning apartments in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Video Review of apartment_building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva

Other complexes
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€112,300
We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference. The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace.  Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros. In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Residential complex Бельмондо
Residential complex Бельмондо
Becici, Montenegro
from
€169,000
Area 36–55 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Новый жилой комплекс премиум-класса с собственным пляжем «Bellemond Residence Montenegro» в Бечичи. ЖК расположен в Бечичи, рядом с променадом, пляжами и ресторанами, парком и православным храмом. Школа, детский сад, почта, аптеки и супермаркеты находятся в пешей доступности. Прямой вид на море, шум прибоя, премиальное качество мебели и отделочных материалов, фитнес-центр и СПА, широкий частный пляж, отмеченный знаком качества «голубой флаг» – все это создает атмосферу роскоши и комфорта. Управляющая компания возьмет на себя все заботы и обеспечит: консьерж-сервис 24/7 управление недвижимостью, резерв 24/7 мест на частном пляже для владельцев апартаментов, шаттл сервис. Охрану и видеонаблюдение Уход за зелеными насаждениями, СПА и фитнес-центром  Отличный вариант для инвестиций с доходностью до 8% годовых в евро. Возможен индивидуальный план платежей с авансом 15% и рассрочкой до 8 лет. Все виды оплаты, включая электронные платежи, рубли РФ и РБ, а также дистанционное оформление сделки. Срок окончания строительства: Май 2023 года. Цена включает в себя как дизайнерский ремонт с полным набором мебели по концепту “ключ в руки”, так и: - системы “умный дом”, вентиляции и кондиционирования. -  энергосберегающее остекление и инженерные системы. - натуральное дерево лучших пород и индивидуально отобранный мрамор большого формата, - муранское стекло и объекты искусства. Апартаменты полностью обустроены мебелью от известных производителей, работающих с такими брендами как Aman, Armani и Kempinski,оборудованы бытовой техникой (индукционная плита, вытяжка, холодильник, духовой шкаф нового поколения), сантехникой Villeroy & Boch, Dornbracht, Laufen-Kartell. До финальной фазы строительства возможность изменения планировочных решений внутри квартиры. Квартира разной площади, стоимость от 169 000 евро, действует рассрочка на оплату.  
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€163,400
The 1-bedroom apartments in the elegant residential complex is located in the quiet location of Donja Lastva. This exclusive property is one of two available apartments of this type in the complex and is situated on the first floor, providing you with easy access to all the amenities. The apartment boasts of a stunning sea view that can be enjoyed from either a private garden or terrace, depending on which apartment you choose. The first apartment is 47 square meters and features a spacious terrace. The second apartment boasts of a private garden and terrace with a total area of 43 square meters. Both apartments come with their own designated parking place. The complex is newly built and located in a peaceful and quiet area that offers you the pleasure of breathtaking views and harmony with nature. You can easily access the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to reach Porto Montenegro. The complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Furthermore, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options. In summary, this 1-bedroom apartment in the elegant residential complex is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Whether you choose the apartment with a private garden or terrace, you will enjoy the tranquility and beauty of the Montenegrin coast. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.
