  Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront

Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront

Tivat, Montenegro
€650,000
About the complex

Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total.

With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents.

Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity.

Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Similar complexes
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
from
€127,873
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,872
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
Apartment building Modern 1-bedroom apartment with Mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
from
€221,400
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Other complexes
Residence My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life
Residence My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life
Kavac, Montenegro
from
€173,250
Area 10–10 000 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
PROJECTS BRIEF The beautiful piece of land for our new project is located in Kavač, very near our 1st luxury residence Tivat Heights. The land is almost 10.000 meters square and will accommodate 20 Tiny Houses. A third of the land is an Olive Grove, whereas the other 2/3 is an ancient Pine Trees Forest offering 2 different ambiances.  We’ve chosen a very nice plot for the development, it’s only 5 kilometers from Tivat.  View project brochure My Tiny House is designed to high standards with good thermal insulation, double glazed large windows. It comes with a fully equipped bathroom with floor heating and all interior finishes (floor material, walls rendering, light fixtures), air conditioning/heating system, internet Two “My Tiny House” models Model 50 50m² Tiny House (1 or 2 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 1 or 2 bedrooms Tiny House 50m² Model 75 75m² Tiny House (2 or 3 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 2 or 3 bedrooms Tiny House 75m² CONNECTION LANDSCAPED GARDENS AND PARKING SPACE Kavač is a quiet residential area between Kotor & Tivat, overlooking the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO site. Less than 10min drive to all shops, facilities, marinas, restaurants, Tivat international airport. Close to Kotor old town (5km), Tivat and Porto Montenegro (6km), Kalardovo Blue Flag Beach (5km), Plavi Horizonti Adriatic Beach (11km), Budva (20km), Dubrovnik Airport (53km). 120m above sea level allowing magnificent sea and mountain views. Hiking trails starting right next to the land LOW-COST LIVING The cost of living2 in Montenegro (food and rent) is 65% lower than in London, 64% than Chicago, 62% than in Paris, 58% lower than in Toronto, 47% than in Vienna. The low taxation system is very advantageous for local companies, and there is equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors. HEALTHY LIVING FOR A BETTER HEALTH Good and organic food supply. Montenegro produces a lot of organic food locally thanks to its fertile land and favorable climate. There are hundreds of water springs throughout the country, where one can go and fill up bottles to enjoy the benefit of pure water. Great air quality, no air pollution
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€200,475
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Bechichi
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€172,147
Completion date: 2023
Bechichi residential apartment complex. The complex will be located on a hillside of the Budvan Riviera. In Bechichi, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape.
