  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront

Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront

Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Welcome to the latest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The construction has been completed in June 2023, and we are thrilled to present you with the opportunity to own a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace.

The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.

In addition to our swimming pools, we have two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. 

The 2-bedroom apartments are available on the 7th floor, and they range in size from 101 to 133 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes 2 bathrooms and a terrace where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the sea.

The interior of the apartment is modern and elegant, designed to offer comfort and luxury.

The 2-bedroom apartments are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel.

Contact us today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€200,475
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
€56,650
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
You are viewing
Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Belvedere
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Area 48–235 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2012
Agency: eNovogradnja
Предлагаем несколько квартир и коммерческих помещений в элитном жилом комплексе Belvedere Residence ****, расположенном в Бечичи. На территории комплекса есть оборудованные зоны отдыха, большой бассейн, управляющая компания, большая зеленая территория, ресепшен, охрана и многое другое. Также для жителей комплекса предусмотрен прямой проход к пляжу, расстояние до моря 100 метров. К продаже предлагаются следующие квартиры и помещения: квартира 49 м2 за 100 000 евро, 4 этаж, вид на море (с ремонтом) пентхаус А71 – 235 м2, 9 этаж, цена: 450 000 евро помещения для СПА и Фитнесса + подсобный этаж – 661 м2, 1-2 этажи, цена: 290 000 евро Все объекты продаются в состоянии под чистовую отделку.
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.    Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.   Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
Realting.com
Go