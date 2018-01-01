  1. Realting.com
Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
About the complex

The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is the epitome of luxury living on the Montenegrin coast. It is located in the brand new complex in the beautiful coastal town of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. 

The apartment is fully furnished. Living area is 127 square meters, including 2 balconies, which offer stunning views of the surrounding area. 

Also, the apartment boasts a terrace 86.87 square meters, as well as a roof terrace that covers an impressive 122.60 square meters. These spaces offer ample room for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine, seaview and fresh air.

Located on the third floor, this penthouse apartment is easily accessible and offers breathtaking views. The complex itself is modern and well-maintained, with all the amenities you need to live comfortably. Donja Lastva is a sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed vibe, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer.

Contact us today to arrange a viewing.

Tivat, Montenegro

Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape. With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun. Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.
