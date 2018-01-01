  1. Realting.com
Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva

Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
6
About the complex

Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in the heart of Becici, Budva? Look no further than a brand new complex, currently under construction and set to be completed in just 18 months!

Studio apartments are available in a range of sizes, from 24 to 39 square meters, and come with a variety of options such as balconies or terraces, located on different floors. With prices starting at just 64,800, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future at a discount.

Each studio comes with a furnished bathroom. It is located in a new and vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. There’s even a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a stone’s throw away.

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on this chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€172,147
Apartment building Aura Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€168,350
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€216,100
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
Apartment building Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Other complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace. The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility. Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments. For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€277,500
Welcome to the prestigious club house located in the beautiful suburb of Budva. The complex offers luxurious 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 71 to 75 square meters. Each apartment is designed to provide the utmost comfort and elegance, with panoramic windows that offer stunning views of the Budva Riviera and the sea. The apartments are available on the second, third, and fourth floors, each with two terraces, two bathrooms, and an incredible sea view. The complex is currently under construction, with completion expected in June 2023, using premium European-made finishing materials. The complex also features its own pool and sauna, which add to the overall comfort and coziness of life here. With prices ranging from 277,500 to 319,500 EUR, this is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, invest or relax. The club house provides the perfect balance between city life and a beach resort experience. Enjoy easy access to Budva’s city infrastructure while indulging in the tranquility of a beachside location. You’ll be treated to an unforgettable sunset and picturesque views of the Budva Riviera from every apartment in the complex. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of paradise. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself what our exclusive complex has to offer.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,800
Completion date: 2023
Realting.com
