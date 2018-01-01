1-bedroom apartment in a great location near the beach in Becici

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

A new complex in Becici, Budva. The one-bedroom apartments in a range of sizes and styles, from 36 to 60 square meters, with options available on different floors and with balconies or terraces.

Our apartments are perfect for anyone looking for luxury living at an affordable price. With prices starting at just 90,000, and with a big discount from the company, this is a great opportunity to invest in your future.

Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom and is located in a brand new, vibrant neighborhood just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away.

Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. 

At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location.

Don’t miss out on the chance to live in comfort and style in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva.

Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

