  One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center

One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center

Velje Duboko, Montenegro
€112,300
About the complex

We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference.

The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. 

Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles.

The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options.

Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros.

In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.

Velje Duboko, Montenegro

The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
