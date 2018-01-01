  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€116,400
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Introducing an opportunity to own a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the brand-new complex located in Tivat, Ruljine. With construction currently underway, this is an exciting opportunity for those looking to secure a property at a discounted price.

The building comprises 5 floors, and buyers have the option to choose their preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 38,37 to 46,95 square meters. 

Each of the apartments has its own terrace. Located in a quiet area, this complex is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, while still being conveniently close to the city center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the Adriatic Sea, and other necessary infrastructure.

Additionally, you can buy a parking place for 20.000 euros, which is located under the building, ensuring easy and secure access to your vehicle.

The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also properties available for sale, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 1-bedroom apartment in this new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.

New building location
Velje Duboko, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Belvedere
Becici, Montenegro
from
€100,000
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Apartment building SkyLine Resort
Becici, Montenegro
from
€124,428
You are viewing
One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€116,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total. With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents. Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity. Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€90,100
A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva. This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure.  This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters. There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros. And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Budva, Montenegro
from
€177,258
Completion date: 2023
New elite multifunctional complex. For life and relaxation. For investment. The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro, Bar. To the sea - 450 m. Podgorik Airport -50 min. To the Buddha -30 min. 
Realting.com
Go