One-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna

About the complex

Introducing the new 1-bedroom apartments in the prestigious suburb of Budva. Ranging from 41 to 64 square meters, these apartments are perfect for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle with a panoramic sea view.

With options on the ground, first, third, and fourth floors, each apartment comes equipped with a terrace and panoramic windows. The price starts from 147,600 to 230,400 EUR. The complex is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023. The club house is situated in a prime location, providing excellent access to the city’s infrastructure while offering a tranquil beach resort lifestyle.

The view from each apartment is breathtaking, offering unforgettable sunsets and stunning views of the Budva Riviera. The complex also includes its own pool and sauna, adding an extra level of comfort and coziness to your life.

The house is built using premium European-made finishing materials, ensuring that each apartment is of the highest quality. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of luxury in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations on the Budva Riviera. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

Becici, Montenegro

