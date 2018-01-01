  1. Realting.com
Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
;
17
About the complex

Welcome to the stunning 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Ruljine, Tivat. Currently in the construction process, this is an excellent opportunity to own a new property at a lower price.

The building consists of 5 floors, with an option to choose your preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 51.16 to 70.06 square meters. 

One of the highlights of this apartment is its terrace, offering a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The apartment also boasts a view of the yard and Adriatic sea, providing an idyllic backdrop for daily living.

Located in a quiet area, the complex provides an excellent opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And also it is close to the center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the beaches, and other necessary infrastructure.

Additionally, you can buy a parking place under the building for 20.000 euros to ensure secure and convenient access to your vehicle.

The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also other apartments available for sale, including 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 2-bedroom apartment in this exciting new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

6 properties 6
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health. COMPLEX NEEDS All apartments have large terraces and offer a panoramic view of the sea. The complex consists of two buildings and has an underground car park. The total living space is 4,300 m2 and the area of the apartments ranges from 47 to 150 m ². The project provides for the possibility of connecting apartments at the request of the buyer. The apartments have a luxurious design that offers a separate bathroom in each room. High-quality materials were used to decorate all rooms, modern energy-saving technologies were used in window and facade constructions. Both buildings are equipped with elevators. Additionally in the SV complex. Luka is available: 24 hour security of the closed area; Satellite television that broadcasts Russian channels; fresh water pool, recreation area; Management company services; Gym with gym. The hotel has sports fields, a city for children, a zoo and private villas. The beaches have been completely restored and equipped with comfortable water outlets. If you want to immerse yourself in the coast, Veliki Pesaks is a clean sandy and pebble beach just an 8-minute walk away. He was awarded the EU flag of honor, which is issued according to high European standards because of its flawless cleanliness. CLOSE OF Building A houses 7 types of apartments: Study 45 m ²; Apartment with an area of 175 m ²; Apartment with an area of 132 m ²; Apartment with an area of 87.2 m ²; Apartment with an area of 81.6 m ²; 55.8 m ² apartment; Apartment with an area of 54.3 m ². Building B comprises 5 types of apartments: Apartment with an area of 145.1 m ²; 92 m ² apartment; 91.1 m ² Apartment Apartment 53.1 m ²; 52 m ² Apartment 58.3 m ² Apartment with adjacent area. On the ground floor there are: Level 1 garage; Garage Level 2. The apartments are sold with decorative decorations and are fully equipped with bathrooms. The bedroom floor is made of solid wood. Walnuts, kitchens and living rooms are tiled. The rooms are air-conditioned and equipped with heating that guarantees a comfortable stay in the apartments in every season. There are special non-slip and granite-colored plates in the lobby and on the stairs. The cost of one square meter in the SV complex. Luka costs 2200 – 2700 euros. Garages cost between 5,000 and 26,000 euros. They are paid separately. The method of payment is the choice of the buyer. It is possible to develop a calendar for the reimbursement of individual payments.
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
