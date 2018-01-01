  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina

Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina

Budva, Montenegro
from
€180,000
;
27
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this exceptional 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after Maslina district of Budva. Priced attractively at $180,000, this high 1st-floor unit offers a generous 50 square meters of living space, complemented by a spacious 15-square-meter terrace that enhances your living experience.

Situated just 500 meters from the inviting Adriatic coastline, this apartment provides easy access to the beach while also boasting a central location less than 500 meters away from the city center. The scenic beauty of the sea might not be directly visible, but the apartment treats you to captivating mountain views that add a touch of serenity to your daily life.

Inside, you’ll find two comfortable bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom. The apartment is in excellent condition, ready for you to move in and start enjoying its welcoming ambiance. Notably, it comes fully furnished with a collection of new furniture and modern appliances, making it ideal for a hassle-free transition to your new home. Equipped with two air conditioners, two Smart TVs, a washing machine, a dryer, and a dishwasher, this apartment ensures that your daily needs are met.

This turnkey apartment includes everything you need for immediate occupancy, from linens and towels to kitchenware. Embrace the opportunity to own this fully furnished gem and experience a remarkable combination of functionality and style, all within the heart of Budva’s charming Maslina district.

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€121,979
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€116,400
You are viewing
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina
Budva, Montenegro
from
€180,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
The one-bedroom Penthouse С905 (2), on the 11th floor, with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Total area is 79.49 m2. This penthouse apartment features a large terrace of 25 m2, accessible from both the living room and bedroom. With a central sea view and the Old Town view, this terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the breathtaking views. This apartment is fully furnished, making it move-in ready for you. Additionally, there is the possibility to divide this penthouse into two independent studio apartments.  Plus, the more money you invest at the start after signing the contract, the bigger discount you will receive, which means a lower price for you! Expected income from renting apartment c905 – 45.000 Euros ( minimum 100 nights per year ) Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful one-bedroom penthouse apartment with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience luxury living at its finest. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apart - hotel Park Rezidens
Apart - hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Area 33–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Блок C – включает квартиры - кондо - расположенные с 1 по 4 этаж. Блок A – сентябрь 2023 года. Крайний срок B и C - март 2025 года. Местоположение: Роскошный комплекс расположен в самой красивой и удобной части Черногории –. Бар До моря - 450 м Аэропорт Подгорик -50 мин. До Будвы - 30 мин. До Котора - 40 мин. До Тивата - 50 мин. ИНФРАСТРУКТУРА: Бассейн открыт на территории комплекса, Бассейны на крыше , бутик-спа, турецкая баня , фитнес-центр, рестораны ,торговые центры, зоны отдыха , подземная парковка ( Блок А - на 60 мест), управляющая компания и т.д. МАТЕРИАЛЫ ПРОЕКТА: Современный вестибюль с высотой потолков 4,2 м, Высококачественные скоростные лифты с домофоном, система резервного генератора , Надежная теплоизоляция, Огнестойкие материалы, Энергоэффективность , Звукоизоляция стен, Видеодомофон , Ландшафтный дизайн, Сад и терраса, Центральная система спутникового телевидения , PARK Residence предлагает роскошные апартаменты различной планировки: Студия с 1 спальней, с 2 спальнями , все квартиры сдаются с высококачественной отделкой. Апартаменты полностью оборудованы и меблированы. С шикарным видом - на море или на тихие горы. Площадь и стоимость апартаментов: Блок A - 35,9-74,2 м2 / от 86 160 – 200 340 евро Блок B – 24,75-71,5 м2 / от 56 925 – 164 450 евро С блоком – 38,5 – 77,0 м2 / от 88 550 - 180 950 евро План оплаты: 1 ) 100% оплата 2 ) PV -50%, 50% - в рассрочку (Блок -A, B, C) 3 ) PV -30%, 70% – в рассрочку (Блок - V, C) Возможно арендовать квартиры в управлении. PARK Residence станет эксклюзивным центром жизни в Баре, Черногория. Надежный застройщик с многолетним опытом, реализующий множество успешных проектов в строительном секторе. PARK Residence - отличное предложение для инвестиций, идеально подходящее для сдачи в аренду! Вы покупаете не просто хорошую квартиру в шикарном районе, но и возможность получать пассивный доход от аренды!
Apartment building Toplish Home
Apartment building Toplish Home
Budva, Montenegro
from
€62,917
Area 37 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Toplish Home complex New residential building in the city of Budva. Excellent location: proximity to all necessary infrastructure, both for permanent residence and for relaxation! Within walking distance are popular restaurants, the TQ Plaza shopping center, a school, shops, pharmacies, a beach with a promenade zone and a historic part of the city. The residential building is distinguished, not only by its excellent location regarding the infrastructure of the city, but also by the quality of construction with thoughtful layouts and the design of all apartments. Most of the apartments are facing the southeast stronghold overlooking the sea and the city.
Realting.com
Go