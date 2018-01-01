  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat

Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat

Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€340,000
;
2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style. 

This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer.

If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.

New building location
Velje Duboko, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€105,560
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€212,335
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
You are viewing
Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€340,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Apartment building One-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€116,400
Introducing an opportunity to own a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the brand-new complex located in Tivat, Ruljine. With construction currently underway, this is an exciting opportunity for those looking to secure a property at a discounted price. The building comprises 5 floors, and buyers have the option to choose their preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 38,37 to 46,95 square meters.  Each of the apartments has its own terrace. Located in a quiet area, this complex is an ideal place to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, while still being conveniently close to the city center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the Adriatic Sea, and other necessary infrastructure. Additionally, you can buy a parking place for 20.000 euros, which is located under the building, ensuring easy and secure access to your vehicle. The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also properties available for sale, including 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 1-bedroom apartment in this new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace. The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility. Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments. For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total. With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents. Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity. Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.
Realting.com
Go