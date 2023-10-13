Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace.

The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility.

Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments.

For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Other complexes
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building Unique Two-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€600,000
Two stunning apartments, B301 and B302, both located on the 5th floor. These apartments are available for purchase together and boast a total area of 211.26 square meters, including a massive 130.99 square meter terrace with breathtaking views of the city of Budva. Both apartments (One-bedroom and Studio) provide access to a huge terrace, which is perfect for entertaining guests, enjoying the outdoors, or just taking in the stunning city views. Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartments B301 & B302 – 45.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year) Don’t miss out on the chance to own these stunning apartments in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€112,300
We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference. The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace.  Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros. In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price! Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year). Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
