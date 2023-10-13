One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva

This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price!

Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year).

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.