One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
€320,000
About the complex

This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price!

Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year).

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

Budva, Montenegro

Similar complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€700,000
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€112,300
Apart - hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
Other complexes
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€121,979
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Apartment building Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€426,800
Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape. With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun. Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing. Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion. Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.
Apart - hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Apart - hotel Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Kolasin, Montenegro
Price on request
All Montis Mountain Resort residents have at their disposal the signature five-star Splendid brand services, including 24-hour room service, catering, concierge, courier, doctor on call, dry cleaning, ironing, laundry and valet, shoeshine, mail, messages, valet parking, car rental, airport transfer, limousine hire, excursions, and guided tours.
