One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the coastline

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€293,000
About the complex

The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.

Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities. 

The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters. 

The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters.

Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience.

The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade.

Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

