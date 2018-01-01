Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront

The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential complex. It is situated in the quiet location of Donja Lastva, which is considered the pearl of the Montenegrin coast.

This exclusive property boasts two spacious terraces with stunning sea views that cover a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment in the complex has its own designated parking place, ensuring that you have a safe and secure place to park your vehicle.

The elegant residential complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The complex is situated in a quiet location that offers breathtaking views and unity with nature. You can easily reach the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to get to Porto Montenegro.

The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Additionally, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options.

The apartment features two bedrooms, making it an ideal option for families or individuals looking for additional space. The house and apartment are finished with high-quality materials, ensuring that every aspect of the apartment meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.

In summary, this 2-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.