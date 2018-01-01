  1. Realting.com
  Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront

Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront

Tivat, Montenegro
€292,600
About the complex

The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a new residential complex. It is  situated in the quiet location of Donja Lastva, which is considered the pearl of the Montenegrin coast.

This exclusive property boasts two spacious terraces with stunning sea views that cover a total area of 77 square meters. Each apartment in the complex has its own designated parking place, ensuring that you have a safe and secure place to park your vehicle.

The elegant residential complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes. The complex is situated in a quiet location that offers breathtaking views and unity with nature. You can easily reach the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to get to Porto Montenegro.

The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Additionally, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options.

The apartment features two bedrooms, making it an ideal option for families or individuals looking for additional space. The house and apartment are finished with high-quality materials, ensuring that every aspect of the apartment meets the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.

In summary, this 2-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.

Tivat, Montenegro

Two-bedroom apartment in the newest complex on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€292,600
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€750,000
The two-bedroom apartment A704 is located on the 9th floor, providing a total area of 89.07 square meters. The apartment is fully furnished and features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a storage room. The apartment has a spacious terrace that overlooks the sea, the Old town, and the panorama of the city.    Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A704 – 75.000 Euros Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning two-bedroom apartment in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information.   Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€189,540
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex 87a Becici
Residential complex 87a Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€108,990
Completion date: 2023
Agency: eNovogradnja
