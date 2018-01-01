Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex with pool and sauna

Welcome to the prestigious club house located in the beautiful suburb of Budva. The complex offers luxurious 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 71 to 75 square meters. Each apartment is designed to provide the utmost comfort and elegance, with panoramic windows that offer stunning views of the Budva Riviera and the sea.

The apartments are available on the second, third, and fourth floors, each with two terraces, two bathrooms, and an incredible sea view. The complex is currently under construction, with completion expected in June 2023, using premium European-made finishing materials. The complex also features its own pool and sauna, which add to the overall comfort and coziness of life here. With prices ranging from 277,500 to 319,500 EUR, this is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, invest or relax.

The club house provides the perfect balance between city life and a beach resort experience. Enjoy easy access to Budva’s city infrastructure while indulging in the tranquility of a beachside location. You’ll be treated to an unforgettable sunset and picturesque views of the Budva Riviera from every apartment in the complex.

Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of paradise. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and see for yourself what our exclusive complex has to offer.