Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront

17
About the complex

Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished studio apartment with a terrace.

The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.

The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests.

The Studio apartments are available on the 6th and 7th floors, and they range in size from 35 to 43 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace.

The condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.

New building location
Becici, Montenegro

Similar complexes
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
from
€127,873
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
€172,147
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€650,000
Apart - hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Other complexes
Apart - hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart - hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
€2,50M
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Completion date: 2023
luxury apartments
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€112,300
We present to you a stunning 1-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a variety of apartments, ranging from 1 to 6 floors, ensuring there is an option suitable for every preference. The 1-bedroom apartment boasts a total area ranging from 40,06 to 51,88 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace.  Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated close to the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 112.300 to 152.600 euros. In conclusion, this 1-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
