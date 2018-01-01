  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center

Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center

Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€216,100
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We present to you a stunning 3-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a range of apartments on 1, 2, 5, and 6 floors, ensuring that there is an option to suit every preference.

This 3-bedroom apartment boasts a total area of 78,6 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles.

The location of the complex is ideal, situated near the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities that the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options.

Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 216.100 to 231.200 euros. In conclusion, this 3-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.

New building location
Velje Duboko, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Apart - hotel Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Apart - hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
€106,752
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€152,700
Apartment building Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace in Budva, Maslina
Budva, Montenegro
from
€180,000
You are viewing
Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
from
€216,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development. With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price! Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year). Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Residential complex Emerald
Residential complex Emerald
Bar, Montenegro
from
€72,000
Area 57–140 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
New concept of the Residential Complex: green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha ● SPA ● reception in every house ● indoor warm pool ● your garage for cars ● restaurant and service ( on ground floor of buildings ). Remedy from administrative city center: 8 minutes on foot. To the sea - 900 meters. Complex infrastructure heated water pool SPA center with hammam and sauna indoor parking for your car on the ground floor of the house on the minus ground floor there is a pantry area for your suitcases, bicycles and seasonal things — is a full-fledged territory oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round, trees and flowers, green wall of cypress along the perimeter of the home area mini golf course children's playgrounds dog walking area fenced for amenities of people and pets The complex includes apartments various layouts: ● studios ● 1 + 1 ● 2 + 1 Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2 Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!  
Realting.com
Go