Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center

We present to you a stunning 3-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a range of apartments on 1, 2, 5, and 6 floors, ensuring that there is an option to suit every preference.

This 3-bedroom apartment boasts a total area of 78,6 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles.

The location of the complex is ideal, situated near the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities that the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options.

Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 216.100 to 231.200 euros. In conclusion, this 3-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.