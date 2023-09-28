  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Montenegro
  4. Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
;
9 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

   Unique video apartments in “ Montenegrin doorman ” in the very center of Zabljak from the developer! In the immediate vicinity of Durmitor National Park (Unesko)

 Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (can be absent until six months in Montenegro)

"Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro is your embodiment of dreams and a source of constant income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to the Montenegrin Switzerland – your financial and mental investment!"

   

 

Features

  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.2 – 48.5
Price per m², EUR 3 541 – 3 694
Apartment price, EUR 145 040 – 179 265
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 54.2
Price per m², EUR 3 665
Apartment price, EUR 200 429
New building location
Zabljak, Montenegro
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 140 000 m
Kindergarten 400 m
Shop 300 m
Sea 150 000 m
School 400 m

Video Review of residential_complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Park Rezidnes
Bar, Montenegro
from
€89,910
Apart - hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
€2,50M
Apartment building Seavista Krasici
Krasici, Montenegro
from
€148,050
Residential complex River Side
Igalo, Montenegro
from
€94,072
Apartment building Kompleks v Przhno
Przno, Montenegro
from
€85,000
You are viewing
Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex MonteDreams
Residential complex MonteDreams
Becici, Montenegro
from
€201,000
Area 80–265 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2020
Agency: eNovogradnja
The developer provides all customers with guaranteed rental income in conjunction with MonteDreams. New residential complex Monte Dreams from a European developer who has already implemented two successful projects in Becici. A developer with many years of experience in construction, a professional team, carefully selected materials, vigilant quality control make this project truly unique. The complex offers apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, all with high-quality finishes and panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the residential complex of Montedrims will include: - two separate pools and a stone grotto - a bar near the pools - fitness room - Finnish sauna and hammam - rest room - children's playroom - reception - billiard room - regular transport to the beach of Bechichi (shuttle) - laundry - underground parking - private territory with video surveillance. In the immediate vicinity there is a magnificent sandy beach, stretching over a wide strip along the coast. Numerous shops, cafes and restaurants are open on the promenade. Bečichi Resort adjoins the tourist center of Montenegro, the city of Budva with its diverse entertainment, shops, restaurants and a rich nightlife. Make your dreams come true by becoming the owner of excellent apartments in fabulous Montenegro!
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Apart - hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
€212,212
Completion date: 2023
Residential quarter Kaskad
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Agency: eNovogradnja
Realting.com
Go