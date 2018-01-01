Chernogore

  1. Realting.com
Bar, Montenegro
from
€188,110
;
3
Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Bar, Montenegro

Можно купить в ипотеку от банка!! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку от банка (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 году, цены вырастут!!! - Европейская страна с неевропейскими ценами (жить в Черногории. дешевле, чем в ЕС) - Стабильный пассивный доход от сдачи в аренду – 8%-8,5% Локация: - пляж - 1 км или 12 минут пешком - исторический центр Будвы по набережной 20 минут пешком - аэропорт в Тивате – 30 минут на машине (25 км) - аэропорт в Подгорице – 1 час на машине. Здесь будет не так шумно и не так влажно зимой, как на первой линии. И в то же время всего 10-15 минут до моря пешком – этот факт обеспечит хорошую сдачу в аренду в летний сезон. В пешей доступности три пляжа прогулочная набережная протяженностью 7 км О комплексе: - Высокое качество строительства от проверенного застройщика - Всего 6 этажей - Внутренний двор с фонтаном и зонами отдыха - Бассейн на крыше! - Крытый подземный паркинг с системой SingleUp - Кладовые помещения и другое Квартира: - кухня- гостиная 21 кв.м. - спальная комната 13,5 кв.м. - терраса 13 кв.м. с прямым видом на море, во двор, на фонтан - места для организации хранения: есть ниши в коридоре и в спальной комнате - отдельная кладовка на террасе 1,5 кв.м. - полная чистовая отделка.
PROJECTS BRIEF The beautiful piece of land for our new project is located in Kavač, very near our 1st luxury residence Tivat Heights. The land is almost 10.000 meters square and will accommodate 20 Tiny Houses. A third of the land is an Olive Grove, whereas the other 2/3 is an ancient Pine Trees Forest offering 2 different ambiances.  We’ve chosen a very nice plot for the development, it’s only 5 kilometers from Tivat.  View project brochure My Tiny House is designed to high standards with good thermal insulation, double glazed large windows. It comes with a fully equipped bathroom with floor heating and all interior finishes (floor material, walls rendering, light fixtures), air conditioning/heating system, internet Two “My Tiny House” models Model 50 50m² Tiny House (1 or 2 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 1 or 2 bedrooms Tiny House 50m² Model 75 75m² Tiny House (2 or 3 bedrooms) 300m² land Fully urbanized and landscaped plot 2 or 3 bedrooms Tiny House 75m² CONNECTION LANDSCAPED GARDENS AND PARKING SPACE Kavač is a quiet residential area between Kotor & Tivat, overlooking the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO site. Less than 10min drive to all shops, facilities, marinas, restaurants, Tivat international airport. Close to Kotor old town (5km), Tivat and Porto Montenegro (6km), Kalardovo Blue Flag Beach (5km), Plavi Horizonti Adriatic Beach (11km), Budva (20km), Dubrovnik Airport (53km). 120m above sea level allowing magnificent sea and mountain views. Hiking trails starting right next to the land LOW-COST LIVING The cost of living2 in Montenegro (food and rent) is 65% lower than in London, 64% than Chicago, 62% than in Paris, 58% lower than in Toronto, 47% than in Vienna. The low taxation system is very advantageous for local companies, and there is equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors. HEALTHY LIVING FOR A BETTER HEALTH Good and organic food supply. Montenegro produces a lot of organic food locally thanks to its fertile land and favorable climate. There are hundreds of water springs throughout the country, where one can go and fill up bottles to enjoy the benefit of pure water. Great air quality, no air pollution
