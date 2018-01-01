Chernogore

Kavac, Montenegro
10–10 000 m²
2
Completion date: 2022
PROJECTS BRIEF
The beautiful piece of land for our new project is located in Kavač, very near our 1st luxury residence Tivat Heights. The land is almost 10.000 meters square and will accommodate 20 Tiny Houses. A third of the land is an Olive Grove, whereas the other 2/3 is an ancient Pine Trees Forest offering 2 different ambiances. We’ve chosen a very nice plot for the development, it’s only 5 kilometers from Tivat. View project brochure
My Tiny House is designed to high standards with good thermal insulation, double glazed large windows. It comes with a fully equipped bathroom with floor heating and all interior finishes (floor material, walls rendering, light fixtures), air conditioning/heating system, internet
Two “My Tiny House” models
Model 50
50m² Tiny House (1 or 2 bedrooms) 300m² land
Fully urbanized and landscaped plot
1 or 2 bedrooms Tiny House 50m²
Model 75
75m² Tiny House (2 or 3 bedrooms) 300m² land
Fully urbanized and landscaped plot
2 or 3 bedrooms Tiny House 75m²
CONNECTION LANDSCAPED GARDENS AND PARKING SPACE
Kavač is a quiet residential area between Kotor & Tivat, overlooking the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO site. Less than 10min drive to all shops, facilities, marinas, restaurants, Tivat international airport. Close to Kotor old town (5km), Tivat and Porto Montenegro (6km), Kalardovo Blue Flag Beach (5km), Plavi Horizonti Adriatic Beach (11km), Budva (20km), Dubrovnik Airport (53km). 120m above sea level allowing magnificent sea and mountain views. Hiking trails starting right next to the land
LOW-COST LIVING
The cost of living2 in Montenegro (food and rent) is 65% lower than in London, 64% than Chicago, 62% than in Paris, 58% lower than in Toronto, 47% than in Vienna. The low taxation system is very advantageous for local companies, and there is equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors.
HEALTHY LIVING FOR A BETTER HEALTH
Good and organic food supply. Montenegro produces a lot of organic food locally thanks to its fertile land and favorable climate. There are hundreds of water springs throughout the country, where one can go and fill up bottles to enjoy the benefit of pure water. Great air quality, no air pollution