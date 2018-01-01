The 3-bedroom apartment is located in Kalimanjska, Tivat. This spacious apartment boasts a total area of 136 square meters and features 2 green terraces, providing you with ample space to enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding area. Each of the terraces in the apartment comes with a water connection. The apartment also features 2 modern and elegantly designed bathrooms, which are perfect for your comfort and convenience.
The apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”. The neighborhood is great, with easy access to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro.
There is parking space in the underground parking area, ensuring that your vehicle is always safe and secure.
Additionally, if you are looking for more space, you have the option to own other apartments in the same complex, including 4-bedroom apartment.
Overall, this apartment is a great investment opportunity that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space.
This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views.
For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible.
The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
The 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and picturesque Donja Lastva area of Montenegro’s coast. There are two apartments of this type, which are the part of a new and elegant residential complex that offers a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.
Both apartments are situated on the ground floor of the four-story building and feature high-quality finishes and modern amenities.
The first apartment has a separate entrance, two terraces, and a total area of 80 square meters.
The second apartment has a green terrace with sea views and a total area of 77 square meters.
Each apartment comes with its own parking space for added convenience.
The new residential complex has been built using the best materials and finished to European standards, with a focus on refined taste and attention to detail. The complex offers easy access to the beach and is just a 3-minute walk from the promenade.
Despite its tranquil location, the area is just a 10-minute drive from Porto Montenegro, a vibrant center of business and cultural life.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and luxury of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.