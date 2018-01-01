  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Bechichi residential apartment complex. The complex will be located on a hillside of the Budvan Riviera. In Bechichi, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Class
Premium class
Monolithic brick
2023
Finished
5
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0 – 67.0
Price per m², EUR 3,417 – 3,896
Apartment price, EUR 183,056 – 228,956
New building location
Becici, Montenegro

