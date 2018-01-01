Park Rezidnes

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

PARK RESIDENCE

PARK Residence is a new elite multifunctional complex.

Suitable for life, for relaxation, for investment.

The complex consists of 3 blocks:

Block A- consists of various types of residential apartments.

Block B - from the 1st to the 5th floor is equipped with a 4-hotel complex with residential apartments - from the 6th to the 8th floor.

Block C – includes condo apartments and sits from the 1st to the 4th floor.

Block A – III quarter of 2023.

Delivery of blocks B and C - March 2025.

Location:

The luxurious complex is located in the most beautiful and convenient part of Montenegro –. Bar

To the sea - 450 m

Podgorik Airport -50 min.

To Budva-30 min.

To Kotor-40 min.

To Tivat-50 min.

INFRASTRUCT:

pool on site

relaxation area with rooftop pools

boutique spa

Turkish bath

fitness center

restaurants

shopping centers

underground parking

management company, etc.

PROJECT FEEDS:

Modern lobby with ceiling height 4.2 m

High quality high-speed elevators with intercom

Backup generator system

Reliable thermal insulation

High Fire Resistance Materials

Energy Efficiency

Wall soundproofing

Video Intercom

Landscaping Garden and Terrace

Central satellite television system

PARK Residence offers luxury apartments – studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with high-quality finishes. The apartments are fully equipped and furnished. All apartments are spacious, overlooking the ocean or quiet mountains.

Area and cost of apartments:

Block - 35.9-74.2 m2 / from 86 160 – 200 340 euros

B block – 24.75-71.5 m2 / from 56 925 – 164 450 euros

With block – 38.5 – 77.0 m2 / from 88 550-180 950 euros

Payment Plan:

Payment -100%

PV -50%, by installments - 50% ( Block-A, B, C )

PV -30%, by installments - 30% ( Block – V, C )

It is possible to rent apartments in management.

PARK Residence is becoming the exclusive place of life in Bar, Montenegro.

A reliable developer with many years of experience who has implemented many successful projects in a construction magazine.

Favorable investment in PARC Residence in Montenegro! Great demand area. You buy not only an apartment in a chic area, but also the opportunity to receive passive rental income!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 41.7 – 42.6
Price per m², EUR 2,733 – 2,736
Apartment price, EUR 112,590 – 115,155
New building location
Bar, Montenegro
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 450 m

