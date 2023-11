A house, an apartment, a villa J5

About the complex

J5 is a high-end residential complex that consists of three buildings in the quiet centre of Riga, at the intersection of Jeruzalemes and Dzirnavu streets. J5 is located in the area of the city that is known as the quiet centre. This is where you will find the best that a city centre has to offer: infrastructure, prestige, comfort and culture. This is an island of peace in the middle of the city, where the trees are green and even bricks thrive, since this is the home of the most spectacular Art Nouveau buildings in Riga. The complex comprises three buildings: two new builds and the third a renovated 19th century Art Nouveau building that was designed by the architect Florian von Viganovsky. J5 consists of 41 apartments with floor space areas of between 44m2 and 185m2. The apartments are light, with full-size windows. Most apartments have balconies or terraces. The elaboration of individual interior designs is offered to apartment owners and apartments with pre-developed design projects are also available. The complex is a closed-type with 24h video surveillance.