New buildings for sale in Riga

Dignājas 4
Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 2023
Project 4 from the development company HouseNet – is a new, smart and energy efficient class A house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you acquire a qualitatively new level of residence in an exclusive apartment building of club type, in which you will find peace, because the house has only 15 apartments. The building is put into operation and ready for settlement. Apartments with complete interior decoration of high quality are offered for sale. The height of the ceilings of apartments is 2, 7 meters. Technical characteristics of the building, apartment and territory: 1. GasO heat supply 2. Power supply Sadales Tīkls 3. Digital television and Internet Balticom 4. Sewerage and water supply Rīgas Ūdens 5. Video surveillance HouseNet. 6. External walls - gas block (300 mm), insulated with polystyrene foam and cotton wool (150 mm), covered with reinforcing layer and decorative plaster 7. Internal bearing walls - gas block (300 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 8. Internal partitions - gas block (200 mm), covered with plaster (20 mm) on both sides, 2 layers of paint Caparol 9. Interfloor ceiling – monolithic reinforced concrete, covered with a heat-sound insulation layer with a thickness of 50 mm, sound insulation film with a thickness of 10 mm and light concrete 50mm. 10. Roof - monolithic reinforced concrete - insulated with polystyrene foam (400 mm) and stone wool (50 mm), covered with 2 layers of ruberoid 11. Windows - plastic, 6-chamber windows Gealan, with the 3rd layer double-glazed unit 12. Entrance door to the building – aluminum door Ponzio with 3rd layer double-glazed unit equipped with IP intercom FERMAX 13. Internal doors: a) entrance door of the apartment - fire (EI-30), soundproofing (37dB), wooden door b) room doors - wooden 14. Staircase - monolithic reinforced concrete structures. 15. Floor coverings: a) in the bathrooms - floor tiles made of stone mass b) in the remaining rooms – 10 mm laminate 33 class Kronotex c 5 mm lining 16. Ventilation: a) conclusions for the installation of exhaust fans in all bathrooms b) conclusions for the installation of kitchen hoods in) in all windows are installed valves of forced ventilation (Aereco) 17. Energy supply: a) wiring under sockets + installed sockets (manufacturer AVV) b) wiring under lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB) in) wiring under external lighting + installed switches (manufacturer ABB)+ installed external lamps (na balconies) g) cable wiring for the installation of electric cookstoves and other kitchen appliances 18. Weak networks: a) network LAN (Internet) b) digital television b) smoke detectors 19. Heating: a) gas condensate boiler BOSCH b) all rooms are heated by radiators in) heating of each room – individually adjustable thermostat on the radiator, at the request of the buyer it is also possible to install an electronic thermostat, which is programmed and managed over the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone) and allows to significantly optimize the amount of heat consumed 20. Territory: a) landscaped area (asphalted paths, playground, area with led lighting, etc. ) b) parking lot taking into account the number of apartments in the house b) entrance gate with automatic control g) wicket d) IP intercom system FERMAX MEET is controlled via the Internet (access through a special application on the mobile phone), video call comes to you on the phone, you can answer and/or open the door of the entrance e) video surveillance Hikvision 21. Plumbing: a) mixers - HANSGROHE b) bath - KALDEWEI in) shells - LAUFEN PRO g) toilet - LAUFEN PRO All counters installed in the building are smart with remote reading (heating, cold and hot water, electricity). To reduce the consumption of municipal (general) electricity, a solar battery system is installed on the roof of the building, which will significantly reduce your costs. Service company – SIA “Selectum Home” Residents of the house have the opportunity to get the latest service and order the installation of a car electric charging station near their parking (the number is limited). When buying an apartment, it is possible to order the manufacture and installation of kitchen furniture and equipment, as well as compartment cabinets and other furniture. Residents of the house have the opportunity to order the installation of an individual air recovery system. In addition to the apartment, it is also possible to purchase a parking space and utility room. Nearby there is a bus stop, school, kindergarten, electric car charging station, cafes and restaurants, Wash and Drive car wash, Promo Cash and Carry shopping center
Maskavas 146
Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
Location The residential complex is situated on Moscow Street, opposite the tram stop on Maza Kalna Street, which is designed as a beautiful stop with a park and a playground. The Old Town can be reached in just 15 minutes on foot or 7 minutes by tram. **Nearby is the "Riga Sports Manege" with a large old, beautiful, and well-kept park. Within 300 meters of the complex, you will find: Shopping centers "Mols," "Depo," "Rimi," and other stores. Near the complex is the sports and recreation club "Riga Sports Manege." Areas for sports and recreation. Property Characteristics The residential complex consists of four buildings (two four-story and two one-story), located in a fenced and 24/7 secured area. There are a total of 150 apartments in the complex. Most of them are one-room studio-type apartments ranging from 12 to 25 m2. Two-room apartments with an average area of 33 m2. There are also two-level LOFT apartments with an area of 20 to 27 m2. The complex has its parking in a secured area. Description of the Residential Complex The buildings of the residential complex have been completely renovated and insulated. Heating of the apartments in the residential complex is carried out by a modern heating system located on the complex's territory in a separate boiler room. Buyers will receive new apartments with modern designer renovation and furniture, ready for occupancy without additional investment. The advantages include: Highly efficient sound and thermal insulation system. Large windows provide good natural light access. The territory is guarded 24/7. Well-thought-out and ergonomic layout. Completed interior finishing of apartments using high-quality and environmentally friendly materials. Well-kept and equipped courtyard. Some apartments offer a view of the apple orchard. For Whom Is the Property Suitable Compact apartments near the historic center of Riga combine functionality that appeals to different people: Young and active individuals will appreciate the location in the heart of the capital with access to all infrastructure. Families and older people will appreciate the comfort provided by nearby park areas and the architectural charm of the old part of the city. Since a large number of apartments in the complex have been rented out for a long time, we have a special offer for investors and those who want to purchase and rent out one or several apartments. There is also an option to purchase an apartment with a long-term tenant. In this case, we will continue to manage the apartment for you. The residential complex with ergonomic apartments in the center of Riga is the best offer on the market, combining excellent living conditions, affordable prices, and guaranteed transaction security.
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
€250
Completion date: 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
Realting.com
Go
Krasotāju iela 13
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Riga, Latvia
from
€480
The STATS Group renovates the historic walls of the VEF quarter to create comfortable and contemporary spaces with their own unique aura. Here there is a landscaped area, parking lots, wide opportunities for public transport and a commune of the inhabitants of the VEF quarter with its own traditions is formed. It is the unusual environment and excellent location that are most appreciated by our already existing tenants. Your rightful place here can be found in offices, shops, restaurants, showroom-i.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
Katrīnas Pagalms
Katrīnas Pagalms
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the elegant Viesturdārzs. It is only a 20-minute walk from the heart of the city. After the construction of the new apartments, they will be divided into separate property units. The advantages of the project are definitely its location, availability of parking spaces, which is certainly important, as well as the opportunity to purchase storage space for various belongings. • Renovated facade and roof of the building; • Fully renovated staircases; • Well-maintained, illuminated courtyard with paved walkways; • Replacement of all utilities; • Closed courtyard area with automatic gates; • Each apartment will have its own heat and water meters; • All apartments equipped with internet connections, installed water, ventilation, and electricity outlets for kitchen appliances; • Storage space and parking spaces will be available for an additional fee.
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,470
Completion date: 2019
M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbourhood; Old Riga and the new Skanstes business district are in a short distance; Kronvalda Park – in the vicinity - and Viestura Garden – in a 3 minutes walking distance; M4A is easily accessible by private transport from both Pulkv.Brieža and Dzirnavu Streets. M4a is also easily accessible by public transport (trolleybuses No. 1, 19 and 24, buses No. 2, 20, 24); The area around M4A has well developed amenities and infrastructure - numerous catering options, consumers services, bank service centres, ATM machines, etc. Building amenities: Regular layouts with efficient floor plate and depth, easy to re-plan; Expansion possibilities; Two floors of secure covered parking for 44 cars; Twin high-speed OTIS elevators; Two alternative heating systems to ensure office climate control in the cold season; Air conditioning, forced ventilation system; Kitchen area and server room on each floor; Back-up generator to ensure continuous power supply; Telia fiber optics; Concierge workdays from 8AM until 6PM, live security workdays from 6PM until 8AM and 24 hrs during the weekend and holidays; Video surveillance of the building and common area, card key access to all floors; Security alarm on each floor; Operable windows on each floor, spacious terraces on the 6th floor of the building.
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic environment was created in accordance with the latest standards. The building sits in a convenient location – in the centre of Riga, with a private parking area available in the backyard.
Artilērijas 65
Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
€59,000
Completion date: 2023
ABOUT THE PROJECT: We have completed a full renovation of the building, which includes the installation of all new utilities - electrical wiring, plumbing, and sewage networks. New partition walls have been constructed, and apartment entrance doors have been installed, complying with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The building's facade has been renovated and insulated, as well as the basement areas. The apartments are equipped with a ventilation system, and underfloor heating has been installed for heating. A new roof covering has also been built. As a result of the renovation, spacious double-glazed windows, French balconies, or doors leading to terraces have been installed. In the historically preserved and charming guardian's house, we have provided a place for residents to store bicycles and baby strollers. The basement spaces have been used to create storage rooms for each apartment. In this project, all apartments have been fully finished, and if necessary, we will be happy to assist with furniture design. Our functionally planned apartments boast high-quality interiors made from natural finishing materials. They feature solid surface bathtubs, "Laufen" and "Grohe" plumbing fixtures, ceramic tiles, Class 33 laminate or three-layer oak parquet, and veneered doors selected for the comfort of the new residents. Each apartment is equipped with an individual heat meter, as well as hot and cold water meters. Energy Efficiency: Taking into account the buyers' demands for energy-efficient and sustainable housing, we have carried out a building reconstruction to achieve Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings. External insulation work has been done, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. A ventilation system has been installed in each room. Heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. Solar panels have been installed on the roof. These investments are currently considered the most cost-effective solution for cost savings in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive low utility bills. PRIVACY IN THE CITY CENTER: The project consists of only 12 apartments located in a large, beautiful, and enclosed courtyard, and almost every apartment has its own terrace or balcony. ENERGY CLASS A AND A+: Projects offering Class A and A+ energy efficiency ratings are very rare in the center of Riga. Heating for the apartments is provided by a heat pump, and there is a ventilation system in the apartments, as well as solar panels on the roof. GREEN AND PROMISING AREA: The Grizinkalns district is part of the UNESCO cultural heritage with a historical feel and green recreation areas. Here, modern comfort meets the tranquility and charm of nature. MODERN LAYOUT AND STYLISH INTERIOR: The building previously served as a storage facility for props from Riga's film studios, so the interior of the apartments and the restored historical staircases emphasize the industrial character of the building. Green Environment and Sustainability: One of the advantages of Grizinkalns is the large, enclosed, and green courtyards. Our project has also found its home in such a courtyard, where many century-old trees grow, complemented by shrubs and evergreen plantings, as well as other thoughtful landscaping solutions. Almost every apartment is offered its own balcony or terrace, which, considering the small number of apartments, will ensure peace, quiet, and privacy in the center of Riga. Thinking about preserving our environment, waste sorting will be provided. In our project, each apartment has the opportunity to purchase its own covered parking space, and there is also the possibility to charge your electric car.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,125
Completion date: 2018
P83 Office Building is a modern five-floor office complex with a total rentable area of 4,560m2. Throughout the design and construction process of the object special attention was paid to the quality of construction works and materials while using modern construction technologies, that provide additional comfort and reduce operating costs.
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2007
Project Ostas Skati is designed to make it easy to work in larger companies. Areas of the Office's 150-940 m2. This four-story building stands out through maximum sound, functional and ergonomic design. The new House has managed to achieve an amazing balance – here is focused on the appropriateness of each square, while not losing sight of the port-specific architectural attraction. The design of the building allows to implement a wide range of design solutions – from full-open-type offices and expressed shared facilities installations, based on the large number of separate Office. Everything depends on your preferences and work style. Price: from € 9-14 euro per sq.m. + € 2 management + utilities payments
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parking. From the Windows of the building opens up a wonderful view of the river Daugava. Office area of 42 sq.m. Floor area 600 sq. m. Commercial space for rent-from 3 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments Office space for rent-from 6 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments
Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€543
Completion date: 2017
A well-chosen location, classic style varying from attractively simple to genuine and exquisite – all these epithets are perfectly applicable to the house at 9 Skolas Street. The office premises ranging from 50 to 140 m2 that occupy the lower floors are characterized by various layouts and diversified decoration styles. The door phone, security alarm system, built-in kitchen with household appliances, internet and telephone cables are all for your comfort and business. The apartments situated on the upper floors and ranging from 50 to 160 m2 offer independent heating system, television, internet, security alarm system, kitchens with built-in household appliances, floor heating in the bathrooms; by individual orders full or partial furnishing may be made, some apartments are also equipped with air conditioners. Also, apartments are available with exclusive decoration, parquet, built-in furniture of genuine wood, spacious kitchens with household appliances, terraces, air conditioners, saunas, Jacuzzis, mantelpieces, floor heating in the bathrooms.
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 2019
Functionalism, apartment building in the far part of the center of Riga. 18 apartment building with commercial premises on the 1st floor It is also possible to park in the yard.
Ģipša Fabrika
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2018
The unique building object "Plaster factory" (2nd round) in the pleasant green part of Ķīpsala on the banks of river Daugava. The project with the inner garden consists of 58 high-end apartments and 4 villas beach. Here is opening up great view on the old town, the passenger port and the Presidential Palace. Private dock to your motor boats and yachts under the apartment's windows. The value of the project is a great location-Pacific coastal Center of Riga, as well as top level architecture in combination with XXI century style and comfort. Round 2 of the building will be completed in early 2013. Prices: Apartment prices starting from 4000EUR/m2 to 6000EUR/m2. Prices depends on the type of floor and the apartment number.
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
€637
Completion date: 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of the buildings is 60 000 square metres. The largest part (40 000 square metres) is devoted to warehouses, 10 000 square metres house offices, and retail spaces take up the remaining 10 000 square metres. All buildings live up to the needs of their innovative tenants: they are energy-efficient, have top-notch communications and 24/7 security. B&B Tools Latvia, BE Group, Selecta, Anitra, Besecke, Sika, Manitou Nordics, Hansab and many other Latvian and international companies are among the tenants at Baltic Industrial Park.
Zālīša 6
Zālīša 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€129,947
Completion date: 2021
Residential area Teika has certain limitations for its prospective development, since it is densely built up and the development potential for new apartments is quite limited. Already since the beginning of the 19th century, residential Teika features a harmonious co-existence of private houses and apartment buildings. Now, you have an excellent opportunity to become part of this unique part of the city. “Zālīša iela 6” is a new project comprising a historic building and a new building. The historic part of the building was originally built in 1934 and its overhaul was completed in 2016, resulting in 4 harmonious apartments varying in size and layout. The new building with 6 apartments was constructed and placed in service in 2020. All in all, there are only 10 apartments in the project. The housing project has its own fenced-off adjacent area. “Be yourself the master of heat in your apartment.” Each apartment has its own furnace. All apartments in the new building have heated floors. The project has been implemented with consideration of future residents. The property consists of: No.1 - a renovated pre-war building (4 apartments), No.2 - a new building (6 apartments) No.3 - a closed shed.
Rembates 8
Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of revitalization of surrounding area. Location With over 1.1 million inhabitants in metropolitan area, Riga is one of the largest cities along the shores of the Baltic Sea and is the largest city and agglomeration in the Baltic States. Today Riga, founded in 1201, is a modern city recognized as a global heritage site by UNESCO. Since the medieval times, located on the brink between Europe and Russia, the Baltics have been facilitating business, trade and cultural connections between the east and the west and enjoying superior strategic position compared to land locked cities in the region. Conference Center Serviced offices Event space & Ballroom Co-working facilities Dining facilities inside and outside Fitness Center & Spa Open terraces Outside Park and rest area with sports and kids playground Beauty salon and Barber shop Flower shop and gifts Concierge services Underground Parking Valet Parking
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga Ring Road and Riga International Airport.
Matīsa iela 29
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Completion date: 2023
The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
Juglas Residence
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Completion date: 2020
New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
Braslas industriālais parks
Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – to Slavu circle and overpass, and to move further in the direction of Daugavpils, Bauska, Liepaja or Ventspils. The industrial park is located near the advantageous eastern highway. It includes diverse office, commercial, production and warehouse premises. Offices on the 3rd and 4th floors of the area from 10m2 are presently widely available. Commercial, warehouse, office premises on the 1st floor of the area of ~ 770m2 with direct access from Braslas Street are available as well.
Zundas Dārzi
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment. This is the garden, which we remember from childhood - with apples and cherries, raspberry groves, currant bushes and wild strawberries, where you can relax from everyday worries alone with nature and to gladden the eyes of the entire season. Harmonious real nature and "grandmother's garden" of ecology and modern urbāniskas home "combination makes it possible to feel a variety of our life rhythms. Apartment area 70 to 150 m2. The ground floor apartments have a fenced terrace, from where one can get a green yard, while the upper floor of the apartment owners each have their own sunny balcony. In construction used only natural materials - wood, glass, metal and stone. the apartments are offered with complete interior decoration, equipped bathrooms and sanitary units in which is installed heated floors. the house is equipped with all modern communications, installed Schindler elevator. There is gas heating and electric power reserve. All apartments are offered with full interior decoration and modern fixtures. the garden has been designed landscape project with small architectural forms (benches, gazebos, garden for children, a barbecue). Around the area is ¼ OGS, there are 11 parking spaces. Near the house a great orientation of the light sides - garden and patio exit to the south-western side, which allows maximum use of sunlight apartments. Green thinking and "Zundas Gardens" high ecological criteria makes it possible to feel the satisfaction of living in harmony with nature.
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Riga, Latvia
from
€19,500
Completion date: 2019
The developer of the project is selling a 2-room apartment in a new project "Ziemelazmas alley" with a quality full finish, located in the park area next to the Baltic Sea Bay. 10 minutes to the center of Riga. Additional information There are 30 apartments of different layouts with an area from 17 m2 to 45 m2 Apartment complex "Ziemelazmas alley". Much attention is paid to the quality of the building, using quality construction and finishing materials. The apartments have good sound insulation. Apartments with full interior decoration, installed plumbing (Villeroy & Boch, Kerama Marazzi, Grohe ) Apartment complex: - Surveillance - Closed courtyard - Low utilities and management payments - Parking available in the yard - Children's playground Excellent infrastructure, near public transport stops, shops, schools, kindergartens, Baltic Sea Bay, Palace of Culture Northern Lights, Mezaparks. - Will help resolve legal issues related to the purchase of an apartment.
Business center North Gate
Business center North Gate
Riga, Latvia
from
€432
Completion date: 2006
The project "Ziemļu Vārti" located in the high-end Office-high-end companies. Business Centre North Gate is a first class office complex, consisting of 2 buildings-Brivibas 149 and 151. North Gate meets all the requirements of leading companies typically put on the Office, is this: The Modern technology and communication * 24-hour security and CCTV system * Underground parking and parking in front of the building * The air conditioning system * Excellent sound insulation * The spacious atrium with a glass roof * The great view from the window * Location in the Centre of the city * Free space planning, Office space configurations according to customer's wishes * Easy access to public and private transport * Professional facilities management and managing * The price for the room quality Complex "Northern Gates" is situated on liberty and Washington street corner, in the heart of Riga's business district and only 10 minutes away from the old town. To building comfortable and easy access to both private and public transport.
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Riga, Latvia
Jaunā Teika is the largest modern business center in Latvia. There are four types of office buildings - Valters, Ausma, Teodors and Henrihs - which are complemented by a well-thought-out and specially adapted infrastructure to make the people who work here feel good every day. It is not for nothing that we are chosen by such international companies as Norwegian Air, Bombardier, Nokia, TIETO and others. Our newest office building Henrihs offers a wide range of office space from 300 to 1500 m2.
Manufaktūra
Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those who seek premises for office needs as well as for enterpreneurs who are planning to start production, sell goods or store them in a warehouse. The rental fee is being determined depending on the main function of the premises and the need for room customization. Available area is from 10m2 up to 2 500m2 and more. Total property area 32 000m2. Unique premises are available with a separate entrance on the first floor.
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
We know that office space in Domina is a valuable benefit for your business and your employees. You will appreciate the wide range of opportunities and benefits provided by the Domina business centre. Organizational culture has a proven impact on business performance, particularly revenue growth, productivity, employee creativity, and fostering loyalty.
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in the Baltics, for which the architects' bureau Zenico projekts received the 2010 Annual Prize in Riga Architecture. This high-rise is the first office complex of the highest Class A+++ in Latvia. Rietumu Capital Centre is comprised of three interconnected towers of different heights and an indoor parking garage of several levels. The roof of the building has a helicopter landing pad and a large terrace with greenery.
Kvartāls 5/26
Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
Completion date: 2020
Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas dzīves vides kvalitātes jautājumos kompromisus nepieļauj. Jūlijā uzsākta projekta Kvartāls 5/26 dzīvokļu pārdošana ēkā, kas atrodas A.Čaka ielā 26. Pirmajiem pircējiem – bonusi. Papildu informācija Kvartāls 5/26 ir trīs vēsturisku nam-īpašumu komplekss, kas būvēts 20.gs. sākumā. Ēkas celtas agrīnā romantisma stilā un par vienotu kompleksu izveidotas mūsdienās. Tas ir nekustamo īpašumu attīstītāja OA Group nopelns, kas īsteno jau trešo rekonstrukcijas un jauno mājokļu celtniecības projektu. Šoreiz Latvijas galvaspilsētā, kur teritorijā starp Avotu ielu 5 un A.Čaka ielu 26 tiek radīta jauna, komfortablas dzīvojamās vides saliņa. Izmantojot jaunākās tehnoloģijas, tika atjaunota mājas fasāde un veikta ēkas kapitālā rekonstrukcija. Kādus dzīvokļus pircējiem piedāvā A.Čaka iela 26? A.Čaka 26 nams tiek piedāvāts kā kluba stila ēka: tajā ir 23 dzīvokļi. Dažādi plānojumi. Vizmazākie ir studijas no 24.5 līdz 31.9 kv.m. Ir divistabu dzīvokļi ar platību ap 50 kv.m, kurus, ja vēlas, var pārveidot par trīsistabu. Standarta trīsistabu dzīvokļi ir no 49,5 līdz 75.5 kv.m, ar divām vannas istabām un mantu glabāšanas nišām. Dzīvokļu griestu augstums atkarībā no stāva ir 3-3.3m. A.Čaka ielas 26 izsmalcinātākais piedāvājums ir divi jauni penthouse dzīvokļi. Tie ir četristabu dzīvokļi ar ērtu plānojumu, kā arī privātām, citiem nepieejamām terasēm, kas ļauj baudīt Rīgas centra panorāmu gan rītos, gan vakaros. Lielākā penthouse dzīvokļa platība ir 127 kv.m, no kuriem 111 kv.m. ir dzīvojamā platība. Jūlijā tika uzsākta dzīvokļu pārdošana šajā ēkā. Cenas ir no 1700 eiro par kvadrātmetru. Pie tam pirmie pircēji, kas veiks rezervācijas līdz rudens sākumam, būs īpaši priviliģēti, viņi saņems bonusus. BONUSI iegādājoties dzīvokli līdz rudens sākumam: – Pirmkārt, tā kā dzīvokļu skaits nav liels, tikai pirmajiem pircējiem būs lielākā izvēles iespēja gan plānojuma ziņā, gan izvēloties stāvu. Tiem, kas pirks vēlāk, būs jāizvēlas no tā, kas palicis, – sarunā iesaistās Kvartāla 5/26 tirdzniecības vadītājs Aivars Birulis, sertificēts Latvijas nekustamo īpašumu darījumu asociācijas pārstāvis (sertifikāts A-102). - Otrkārt, pirmie pircēji varēs iegūt izvēlētā dzīvokļa individuālo dizainu. Lai jau pirmajiem ēkas iedzīvotājiem nodrošinātu ērtus dzīves apstākļus, uzņēmums OA Group ir pieņēmis lēmumu A.Čaka ielas 26 ēku nodot ekspluatācijā ar pilnu dzīvokļu apdari. Ir sagatavoti daži tipveida pilnas apdares varianti. Savukārt, pircējiem, kuri apmaksās dzīvokļa iegādi līdz septembrim, attīstītājs ierīkos dzīvokli klienta izvēlētā stilā. - Treškārt, agrās rezervācijas periodā nopirktajos dzīvokļos projekta attīstītājs par savu naudu uzstādīs iebūvētās virtuves un aprīkos tās ar slavenu zīmolu sadzīves tehniku. - Ceturtais bonuss, kas pienākas pašiem pirmajem pircējiem, ir Latvijas labāko ražotāju iebūvētie skapji. Lielākajos dzīvokļos tiks labiekārtotas arī ģērbtuves. Pie tam, tikai pirmie lielo dzīvokļu pircēji A.Čaka ielā 26 varēs izmantot ierobežoto piedāvājumu - iegādāties privātās autostāvvietas mājas pagalmā iegādi, sarunu turpina Aleksandrs Lisenko. Autostāvvietu skaits ir ierobežots – tās ir tikai 10. Un vienu mēs aprīkosim elektrisko transportlīdzekļu uzlādei. A.Čaka ielas 26 iedzīvotāji varēs iegādāties noliktavas telpas citas Kvartāls 5/26 ēkas pagrabā. Kompleksa teritorija ir slēgta un svešiniekiem nepieejama, tā ir aprīkota ar elektroniskām atslēgām un drošības sistēmu, tai skaitā domofoniem. Kvartāls 5/26 iedzīvotājiem pieejama izcila infrastruktūra, tai skaitā beķereja un restorāns A.Čaka ielas 26 ēkas pirmajā stāvā. Kompleksā darbosies arī neliela sporta zāle, kurā konsultācijas sniegs profesionāls fizioterapeits.
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Completion date: 2020
A place where time stands still Apartments hygge for enjoying life and inspiring space for business! Additional information Philosophy Being happy does not mean catching the latest trends and being ahead of everyone. The feeling when everyday things bring quiet, peaceful joy, people call differently. The Danes have a hygge, the Swedes call it lagom, but the Japanese follow every idea. Latvians also know how to combine current lifestyle trends with centuries of lasting connection and love for nature, and call it a warm name - living. Homes are a place to live with your own, according to your own rules, as you like. At home, there is a desire to create small moments of happiness for oneself and one's own and to experience them without haste. Accommodation is an evening with your own in the kitchen, where you smell like a freshly baked pie. Accommodation is to sit on the windowsill in the evening of June and watch the setting sunlight gradually creep into the room. Housing is to put your favorite pajamas in the suitcase to make you feel at home anywhere. Lofts & Rosegold - is a residential quarter, where lifestyle determines everything, where the form vividly reflects the content. More info about the project Lofts & Rosegold here >> Concept and architecture From time immemorial, people have combined gemstones and metals, believing that the frame is a vessel that stores the energy of the mineral, and if the gemstone has a suitable frame, such a duo will have a perfect sound, and it will endow the owner with great power. The Lofts & Rosegold residential quarter is a vivid example of the interaction of architectural art of two different eras, the interaction in which the old building is given the role of a gemstone, and the new - the role of a luxurious, Loft beauty-enhancing frame made of "pink gold". By creating examples of modern architecture that can become art monuments of the 21st century in the future, we treat the city's history with care, so we preserve the original appearance of the Loft building, which is designed in a solemn Neo-Renaissance style. The loft building with a brick facade, decorated with pilasters, semicircular arch windows and decorative niches, with a ceiling height of 5 and 6 meters in the apartments, in the quiet center of Riga will become the only example of a loft-style home in its pure form. For the frame, we chose exactly pink gold because it is a luxurious, warm metal that allows you to discover the mystical properties of the stone to which it is connected. The Rosegold residential building will house 70 apartments with terraces, balconies or with their own territory. The Rosegold building seems to protect the Lofts and highlights its beauty, the bay windows and the raised volumes of the upper floors gently frame the loft building. Interiors Modern design, brick-lined parts of the walls, background music, a mix of time and centuries, and the understanding that you don't want to go anywhere from here, and most importantly, you don't need to go anywhere, because you are at home - it will be the main gift for the residents of the quarter. . The main idea will permeate the interior: merging two buildings into one whole. The heart of Lofts & Rosegold will be the building's main lobby-hall with an area of ​​220 m2, a ceiling height of 4.20 meters, a 3-meter-long fireplace and, at the end, a glass roof. On cold winter evenings, summer starry nights in August, Rosegold in autumn or flowering spring, it will become a center of attraction and a focal point for the residents of the quarter. Location LOFTS & ROSEGOLD is located at Strelnieku Street 8, in the most respectable district of Riga, at the same time away from the tourist bustle. Within walking distance is the most beautiful part of the Pacific Center with the buildings included in the UNESCO Cultural Foundation, here a special cultural and artistic environment has been created, where beauty lovers can enjoy the pearls of Art Nouveau architecture. Museums, concert halls and theaters are a 5-minute walk away. Kronvalda, Esplanade and Viestura parks give special charm. The Old Town is only a 20-minute walk away. Project description The Lofts & Rosegold project is located in a landscaped area of ​​3955 square meters. The project consists of a new 7-storey apartment building and a four-storey building of an architectural monument, combined with a glass gallery. The new building has 75 apartments, ranging from 50.2 m2 to 171.4 m2, located on the 2nd to 7th floors. Ceiling height 2.96 m, on the 7th floor - 3.00 m. There are commercial areas on the first floor of the building. The 4-storey building deserves special attention - an architectural monument registered in the UNESCO heritage register. There are several layout concepts in this building. One of them is the division of apartments in LOFT style. It is also possible to make full use of the building for commercial space. Ceiling height from 3.11 m to 6.54 m.
Business center Panorama Plaza
Business center Panorama Plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,000
The Panorama Plaza, commercial and office center, located near the central highway connecting Jurmala and the center of Riga, is also a part of the Panorama Residence complex. Financial organizations, medical practices, trading and service companies, and other tenants make the center very popular among visitors. As well as all our other projects, the overall design of the complex harmoniously fits into the surrounding landscape. The total area of the complex is over 7,700 sq.m On the first floor there are cafes and shopping areas. The second, third and fourth floors are occupied by offices. There is also ground and underground parking with 136 parking lots in total.
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
PProjekts “Mežaparka Rezidences” ir viens no vērienīgākajiem dzīvojamo īpašumu attīstības projektiem Baltijas valstīs. Tas ir unikāls ar to, ka varam izmantot pēdējo iespēju papildināt tradicionālo Mežaparku ar jaunu, saulainu un zaļu dzīvojamo rajonu 31 hektāra platībā. “Mežaparka Rezidences”- tā ir moderna infrastruktūra, ilgtspējīga arhitektūra, droša un sakārtota vide. Mēs piedāvājam iegādāties gan dzīvokļus un rindu mājas, gan plašākas savrupmājas un divģimeņu mājas, kā arī apbūves zemes gabalus privātmāju būvniecībai. Par dzīvokļiem: Mazstāvu dzīvokļu mājā Jaunā Mežaparka ielā 34 piedāvājumā ir 17 dzīvokļi platībās 35- 100 kv.m. Visi dzīvokļi plānoti ar divpusēju orientāciju - logi iziet uz vismaz divām debespusēm, kas ļauj palielināt izsauļojumu telpās. Katram dzīvoklim ir privātā ārtelpa - terase vai balkons. Fasāžu risinājumos ir atsauce uz vēsturiskā Mežaparka funkcionālismu. Iedzīvotāju ērtībām būs pieejamas noliktavas telpas pazemes stāvā. Virszemes autostāvvieta atradīsies abu ēku teritorijās. DDzīvokļu mājas nodošana ekspluatācijā- 2019. gada oktobris. Šobrīd notiek dzīvokļu rezervēšana.
Rolands S warehouses
Rolands S warehouses
Riga, Latvia
Easily maintainable vehicular access secured area, access ramp , own railway spur , transhipping ramp . SIA "TĀLBERGS" excise and customs premises are in Plavnieki, Rīga Rancēu 10A. Handling of in/out of gauge load; Sorting and marking cargo; Possiblity of assembling cargo coming by sea or by road; Sorting out-of-gauge load on own secured area; Rent of storage area; Guarded parking of load carrier vehicle; Ware are equipped with exterior videomonitoring , security staff , ramps, multipurpose special equipment and accessible roads. At the disposal of the Co. There are warehouse premises, where handling are carried out.
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Office building in the capital in one of the reconstructed former VEF factory shells, which in the course of the renovation, in addition to the piebūvēt in 2 floors. Creating offices of great value on ergonomiskum, the functionality and naturalness. The building was equipped with fire and security alarm, gas heating, Elevator, fixed telephony and internet. In the area around the building and established annual Evergreen plantings with decorative stones design. The building is monitored 24-hour guard. The building's first two floors preserved historical value-brick walls, high ceilings with exposed communications – in conjunction with wood and glass. Also, the project successfully in the historic building of the territory of the factory VEF. Internal and external finishing successfully combined historical and modern materials. The price of 1kv. m. -the 15Eur The total area of the stalls were deserted-1154.10 sq.m.
Lāčplēša 24
Lāčplēša 24
Riga, Latvia
from
€46,080
Completion date: 2020
New apartments in the city center! In the offer of an apartment in a fully renovated, historic building Lāčplēša 24, which are located in the active center of Riga with a well-developed infrastructure. Additional information The house consists of 47 apartments, 6 workshops of artists and 2 commercial premises. The building has 2 entrances. 20 Compact Studio apartments are available, ranging from 19.9 to 36 m²; 19 one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 27.9 to 59 m²; apartments with 2 bedrooms with an area of 51.3 to 77.3 m². The apartments are offered with complete interior decoration using high-quality materials from manufacturers in Germany and Finland. The building has completed the renovation work: • facade and roof, • new high-quality wood and plastic windows, • a new network of electricity wires, • a new water supply system, • new ventilation system for each – apartment separately for kitchen and bathroom, • new «Schindler» elevators, • new express-optical internet and TV, • plumbing – IDEAL standard (Germany), • parquet floor made of oak or ash, • heaters with thermoregulation and meters, • fire-resistant front doors in each apartment; • light bodies (Germany), • code key and intercom.
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
€550
Completion date: 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Filozofu Rezidence
Filozofu Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,025
Completion date: 2019
Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence" with views of the Daugava and old town landscapes. “Filozofu Rezidence” is located in Pardaugava, in a landscaped area of ​​4,200m², 20 minutes walk to the Old Town. All the necessary infrastructure (public transport, shopping centers, education and sports facilities, etc.) is available on site. The project combines 2 multi-storey buildings (22 floors and 23 floors) with terraces and balconies of different sizes and directions, connected by an underground car park for over 100 cars. The unique feature of the project architecture is the location of the first residential floor, which is built at a height of 14 meters above the ground. At ground level under the roof, designed as the second floor of the building, there are children's, ping-pong and basketball courts. Buildings have “KONE” soundproof, high-speed design elevators. For the safety available 24-hour security, video surveillance cameras, intercoms, alarm systems. The project has 115 apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms. The apartments offer an area of 39m² to 258m². Each apartment has a balcony and panoramic windows with wonderful city views. Ceiling height in apartments - 2.91m to 10 floors, higher - 3.11m, on the roof floor - 3.20m. Apartment entrance doors are made in Germany with ash wood cladding and stainless steel fittings. Penthouse: 3-level apartment with 7m high ceilings in the living room area. Panoramic view windows. On the first level there is a living room, a cabinet and a kitchen separated from the reception area, a spacious living room. Second level bedroom area, each apartment has a Master bedroom. The third level of the apartment is occupied by a 100 - 200m² large terrace surrounded by 3m high glass walls. "Filozofu rezidence" meets the security and comfort requirements of the Premium Class projects.
Charlotte Residence
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2014
A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey high granite draws the attention of the most demanding buyers. It is the only modern building in this part of the Quiet Centre and one of the few new buildings in the historic district of the city. This unique aristocratic building has a historic location – in 1868 a magnificent wooden mansion belonging to Kurzeme’s Baroness Charlotte Mirbach was built here. Hence the origin of the name – Charlotte Residence. THE ATTRACTION OF INTERIOR DESIGN FOR AN EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE The modern, sophisticated interior will be a nice surprise for you. Large, smooth surfaces and minimalist shapes combined with lines and graphics typical of the turn of the 19th and 20th century create space with a special, unforgettable mood. Certain elements lightly remind of the historic value of the location and emphasize the unique architecture of Charlotte Residence. In one case those are crinkly shapes of Art Nouveau – natural motifs and floating lines form the leitmotif for furniture, lamps and wall finish elements. In another – constructive, more masculine solutions dominated by planes and fine geometric lines. If you prefer active and creative solution for your interior, you will probably like Italian-style interior design distinctive with implemented innovations and bright accents and decors. French-style design will more suit those who like to live in a calmer environment and prefer neutral colours and natural finishing and textile. There are four interior design solutions available for your apartment developed by two Latvia’s most prominent design offices. You can choose the style most suitable to your lifestyle. DAILY COMFORT The tenants of Charlotte Residence are in for superior comfort ensured daily by automation and the use of high tech devices. Smart home system ensures safety, comfort and resource economy for every apartment. It not only enables you to read all apartment maintenance and management data online but also to change energy control parameters and set daily modes remotely. After a long journey you will come back to a warm and cosy home even on the chilliest day. Fifteen apartments in the 6-storey building will be available for owners in late 2014 and each and every one of you can choose your own apartment layout and finish solutions as well as participate in the making of your dream house now. YOUR NEW HOME - CHARLOTTE RESIDENCE IS EXPECTING YOU!
MERĶEĻA 17
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2018
A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,150
Completion date: 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each case (Kone); aukstumapgād system; ventilation; 24-hour security guards, and fire alarm with exit to the guard's control; access to the system. "Upīš Gallery" is located in the business part of the city, in the Centre of Riga, the city's central thoroughfares, near the central railway station, the Island Bridge, commercial centers and Stockmann and Origo eyes priecējoš in cultural objects. A five minute stroll and you are in the cinema vermanes garden Coca Cola Plaza or the Latvian National Opera. The old architecture, its theatres and museums, restaurants and cafes will not leave indifferent neither one, especially if all it is five minutes walk away from your place of work.
Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,720
Completion date: 2020
THE INDUSTRIAL PARK OF CLASS A "SOUTHERN GATE" ON REZEKNE STREET BOASTS NOT ONLY MULTIFUNCTIONAL AND ADAPTABLE TO VARIOUS BUSINESS NEEDS PREMISES, BUT ALSO AN ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION, WHICH IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM ALL SIDES OF RIGA. On the territory of four hectares there are office and warehouse premises, as well as production and retail premises. All buildings in the "Southern Gate" are built in compliance with the principles of energy efficiency and thereby reduce the costs of tenants. They are equipped with modern communications and telecommunications to meet all the requirements of companies. There are high-strength concrete floors with a load capacity of five tons per square meter, suitable for manufacturing enterprises. In the premises with an area of 300-2500 square meters there is a place for both small businesses and grandiose projects.
Lidostas Parks
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficiency, this complex of premises provides a suitable working environment and reduces monthly costs. The excellent location, being nearby the Riga International Airport, is another plus for the park’s leaseholders. In order to ensure pleasant working conditions not only in the office, but also in its territory, a large parking lot, convenient access roads, pedestrian sidewalks were created. Also, the nearby public transport takes you to the center of Riga in just 15 minutes. Taking care of security, a modern security system was installed, not only for the building, but also for the territory. Since the premises are designed according to the BUILD TO SUIT principle, they are customized to the preferences of each client, providing them not only with an excellent working environment, but also full cycle landlording, maintaining the park territory in the current condition.
City Home
City Home
Riga, Latvia
from
€76,000
Completion date: 2022
City Home From 48,000 EUR (monthly loan payment from 161.21 * EUR) From 24 to 106 m2 103 Miera Street, Riga The aim of the project is to offer a quality but affordable living environment for anyone who wants to build their own home - where they can live, relax and work - while maintaining all the amenities provided by the city center. The project has 68 apartments, which are divided into one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments, as well as 26 surface parking lots and 63 warehouses. Only high-quality materials are used in the construction of the multi-apartment residential complex, guaranteeing thick enough walls to sleep peacefully at night and keep you warm in winter. When booking an apartment in the first stage of project construction, you have the opportunity to choose a variant of the apartment's finishing materials from the range offered by Interbaltija. More about the project: The City Home building is energy efficient, with a modern architecture that blends into the city’s historic buildings. The total area of ​​the land is 1836 m2, but the area of ​​all apartments is 3267 m2. Along with the apartments, the supposed parts of the land are also included in the property. The yard of the project is landscaped and green with decorative plantings. It has a large, beautiful ash, a children's playground and 26 parking spaces. A modern charging station for electric cars will be installed in the yard. The project is fully adapted to accommodate people with disabilities and mothers with prams. High-speed elevators will take you from the apartment to the basement. Security is guaranteed by good lighting in the yard and video surveillance cameras installed in the stairwells. Access to the stairwell is via secure RFID cards and intercoms. All apartments are fully finished and have a 2.85m high ceiling. Some apartments have a balcony. In the attic apartments you can enjoy the natural sunlight. Energy efficiency meets the highest standards today. This is ensured by high-quality masonry partitions, double glazing, individual water and heat meters, as well as a high-quality heating unit with automatic heat supply. The City Home building will be guaranteed low utility bills in both summer and winter. All apartments have the latest generation of high-speed optical internet.
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€5,880
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video surveillance. - 24-hour access to the premises. - Underground parking.
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€360
Brasla Business Centre is a contemporary and spacious business centre in Riga, Purvciems, with the total area of ~28,000 m2. Various office, production and warehouse premises with area from 17 m2 to 1,000 m2. We customize and repair the premises according to the tenant’s needs. There is a freight elevator with the lifting capacity of up to 2 t, high-voltage power supply (3 phases) and a ramp for unloading heavy freights. Convenient public transport and store infrastructure in the surroundings, a free parking lot is available. Video surveillance is performed along the building perimeter.
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€158,308
Completion date: 2019
Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams.
Elizabetes Rezidence
Elizabetes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2017
The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
Dzirnavu street 6
Dzirnavu street 6
Riga, Latvia
from
€75,000
Completion date: 2016
The building on Dzirnavu Street, which is currently being renovated, was designed by a famous Latvian architect Edmund von Trompowsky at the beginning of 1900. This complex with two courtyards forms part of the cultural and architectural heritage of Riga. A great advantage is the location of the building in a prestigious and quiet residential area, a mere five-minute walk from the historical centre of Riga with its lovely city parks and public gardens. Despite its central location, the building is situated on a quiet street with no traffic. The front building, overlooking Dzirnavu Street, comprises nine flats of different area – from 35.7m2 to 101.5 m2 – with the number of bedrooms ranging from one to three. The front building also includes commercial premises with a total area of 115m2 that can be used for a bar, restaurant or an office. In addition to nine flats with an area ranging from 51m2 to 80m2, the building situated in the courtyard of the complex also comprises nine storage rooms in the basement and a covered garage with a total area of 22m2. The top floors of both buildings hold beautiful attic flats and boyh buildings have elevator. 2 and 3 bedroom apartments have two toilet facilities with bath and shower. The apartments are for sale with full Interior finish, without the furniture. Some apartments are stored fireplace. There are five parking places available in the courtyard.
Staraja Rusas 8
Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle.
River Breeze Residence
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
TWENTY
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Completion date: 2020
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Business center Smilšu iela 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2019
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
KUBI
KUBI
Riga, Latvia
from
€227
KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
A6 Logistics Park
A6 Logistics Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€126
Completion date: 2021
New A-class warehouse in Riga A-class energy efficiency certificate is a proof of smart power consumption solutions which ensure lower utility costs for the tenants. The buildings have received BREEAM certificate, which is a direct proof of its sustainability and energy efficiency. A few benefits to mention are the LED lights in the premises and at the territory, EV charging stations, bicycle parking with a roof and leisure area for the employees. Already at the construction stage, our specialists were open to the needs and wishes of the potential tenants in order to maximise suitability of the new warehouse for the business needs, starting from the office floor plan and up to number of ramps and their specifications.
P5 loģistika (Piche)
P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways.
Brīvības 224
Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
€225
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance.
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2013
Jupiter tower is nestled in Riga’s central business district – Skanste. It’s an evolving neighborhood that’s praised both by entrepreneurs and inhabitants, craving modern living environment. And it’s no surprise – in close proximity to Jupiter tower, one will find countless retailers, health and fitness facilities and culture hubs. Skanste is flourishing as one of Riga’s art and innovation hotspots as well, hosting a contemporary art center and a creative quarter. Standing tall and angular, Jupiter tower has become one of Skanste’s landmarks. The glass walls encapsulate 14 floors of functional and versatile premises. Open office planning stimulates exchange of ideas and encourages team spirit. Employees’ well-being is ensured by the excellent indoor environment and the elegant interior, consisting of high-quality finish and luxury design elements. Jupiter tower offers a mesmerizing 360-degree panorama view which allows one to work in the rhythm of Riga. The city is easily accessible as well – the well-considered infrastructure allows for quick transitions to wherever one desires.
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Business center DĀRZCIEMA BIROJI
Riga, Latvia
from
€126
The Class B office and commercial premises complex covers 5800 square meters and is spread over three floors. "Darzciems offices" has 95 rooms of different area, as well as 155 parking spaces. The complex is easily accessible not only by private, but also by public transport, both from the city center and the nearest neighborhoods.
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your business employees and partners. A small but private office building will provide everything you need for your business. The building project is implemented so that each office has its own individual entrance to the office premises.
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Completion date: 2020
Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the project of the outstanding Latvian architect Martin August Nuksha The courtyard house consists of 33 apartments and 3 office premises. Offers a Studio-type apartment, two-room apartments, two-bedroom apartments and 6 double-storeyed apartments with mansard charm, on the last floor, with panoramic city views. The house has been completely renovated, including - new roofing, facade restoration, replaced intermediate floors, fully renovated communications, new engineering networks, new ventilation system, new Schindler company lifts, fire doors in each apartment, staircase entrance door code lock and intercom, high quality wooden windows. Apartments are sold with full furnishings. Flooring is made of oak or ash parquet flooring. Built-in kitchen with Bosch and Elektrolux home appliances - induction cooker, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven, hood and washing machine. Used in the German-made plumbing IDEAL standard. New high-speed optical internet and TVs have been created, sound insulation and insulation in the apartments, autonomous gas heating systems, heaters with thermostats and meters. Available for purchase also parking places, closed, arranged courtyard. Following the modern requirements, parking places for electric cars will be available. The house will be commissioned in March-April 2019. Apartments can be viewed and booked now!
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Completion date: 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
ELIPSE BLC
ELIPSE BLC
Riga, Latvia
from
€400
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
Zasulauka 28
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Completion date: 2020
The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!
Art Luxury House
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Completion date: 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
Business center DEGLAVA BIROJI
Business center DEGLAVA BIROJI
Riga, Latvia
from
€69,000
One of the most important perks of Deglava biroji is its superb location — it is situated in a quiet and green neighbourhood that at the same time is easily accessible both by public and private transport. For the comfort of tenants and their visitors, there is a large carpark with 100 spots. The tenants enjoy free access to the premises’ conference hall. The building offers B-class office spaces, 4600 square metres in total, situated over seven floors linked by an elevator. There are 97 offices and five warehouses, all with modern planning and facilities. The building features aluminium windows, an advanced heating system, ventilation and air-conditioning solutions, as well as high-class security services. The comfort of our tenants is our highest priority, which is why we provide daily servicing and maintenance of Deglava biroji ourselves.
STABU 100
STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Mežaparka Village
Mežaparka Village
Riga, Latvia
from
€82,620
Completion date: 2023
Mežaparka Village is 50 new homes for people who dream of living close to nature while maintaining a connection with the city. It consists of two apartment buildings with 42 apartments and eight terraced houses. Apartments are available with an area from 24 to 96 m2, the area of houses reaches 110 m2. All apartments are fully furnished - parquet floors, high-quality plumbing and tiles.
Tirgoņu iela 11
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Completion date: 2019
The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
Tallinas iela 91
Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
B91 Kvartāls
B91 Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€65,000
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling.
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
Completion date: 2007
MCITY ĢERTRŪDES Business Center is located in the heart of Riga. These are modern and comfortably equipped office spaces. The total space of the premises varies from 45 to 330 m2 . On the first floor of the building there is a “Rimi Mini” store, which makes the everyday life of many employees easier. A fenced, private parking space is available in the courtyard of the building. If necessary, we offer the possibility to replan the premises, according to tenant’s needs. MCITY BREEAM At the beginning of 2022, the MCITY Gertrude office building has received a high international assessment – BREEAM In-Use certificate with an excellent rating (Very Good)! BREEAM certification is confirmation for tenants that the chosen office premises meet the most recognized sustainability standards in the world and are energy efficient. This means lower operating costs, less resource consumption, and most importantly, a more favorable internal work environment for employees. This proves the purpose of our activity – to provide an efficient and comfortable environment for tenants and their employees!
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
€420
Completion date: 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
Kvartāls B91
Kvartāls B91
Riga, Latvia
from
€65,000
Completion date: 2020
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of Riga - enjoy walks in the park, shopping or meetings with friends in one of the cosy restaurants of Riga. Real estate with history - the house located at 91 Brīvības Street was built in 1912 by the famous Latvian architect Eižens Laube. On the wave of the city - an apartment at 91 Brīvības Street is an excellent choice for young, independent and successful city dwellers, who love life and try to make the absolute most of it. Location - there are numerous cafes, clubs, restaurants and shops in close vicinity to or at walking distance from the house, as well as Miera Street, which is popular among the youth. Besides, there are all kinds of shops and medical centres nearby.
Centrus
Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Completion date: 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
This building being unique in it's kind was designed by the architects Shells and Shafles and built as early as 1903 by order of a merchant K.Tupikov. The reconstruction of the house was by no means less grandiose arrangement. The front of the building has been fully restored, ceiling mouldings have been renovated, old-time mantelpieces, stained-glass windows and parquet have been put back into shape. The building has luckily retained its historical destination – on the lower floors of the house moderate-size sales premises from 40 to 100 m2 are situated, as well as offices from 70 to 180 m2, while on the upper floors and the attic apartments are available ranging from 50 to 120 m2. According to individual requests apartments may be furnished and equipped with household appliances. Some apartments may also boast balconies with fabulous views and mantelpieces. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables. Nearby a multistory parking place is situated. The building uses an independent heating system and modern high-speed elevators.
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2003
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
Krāsotāju 13
Krāsotāju 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
Completion date: 2023
The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€580
Completion date: 2019
CITY STAR LOFTS is fully reconstructed historical building which is a cultural monument of Riga historical center. It is a small yet beautiful and qualitative residential project with just 5 apartments and a ground-floor office. Originally, this nice little loft-style house was build in the very beginning of 20th century and was a part of an old spring factory serving as residence for factory’s owners and their families. Today, after complete reconstruction, CITY STAR LOFTS offers 5 modern apartments with exclusive design solutions, qualitative materials and all necessary modern facilities. 2 apartments are compact 2-bedrooms apartments of 61 m2; and 2 apartments – cozy 1-bedroom of 55.6 m2. Top floor is occupied by the beautiful 2-bedroom attic with well-thought spacing and glamorous design. Total area of this flat is about 130 m2. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a number of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
€3,200
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next to the existing Unimars Marine Center. The total area of the building is 7000 square meters. On its ground floor there are conference rooms, a modern cafeteria and a restaurant where you can taste delicious meals in a pleasant atmosphere.Moderna Quite a unique feature of Unimarine Business Center is its spa-center, where the pool and baths will provide relaxation. On the other five floors of the building there are offices of various sizes with a possible area of 50 sq.m. up to 1500 sq.when creating the layout of the premises and choosing finishing materials, the wishes of the customer are taken into account, the offices are fully ready for immediate use. The underground garage of the building provides space for 40 tenant company management machines, but guests and employees can use the above-ground parking with 160 seats installed near the business center. The building has 3 high-speed elevators. Operating expenses: Operating expenses include round-the-clock physical security, technical service, management, cleaning of common areas, collection and removal of garbage and snow, cleaning of the territory (except for individually consumed utilities, payment for telephone and internet). Room decoration: Office space layout is adapted to the lessee. The lessor will perform the standard finishing of the premises in accordance with the building specification and the layout chosen by the lessee. The basic rental rate includes a standard finish. If the finish is more expensive, additional expenses are borne by the lessee. Location: Location-The Business Center is located in a fast-growing part of the city, in the north-west of the central part of the city just a 10-minute drive from the center. Nearby is the seaport of Riga. The advantageous location is characterized by a short distance from the large transport arteries (Duntes Street, Ganibu dam, Valdemara Street), which allows you to get to any place of the city or airport without effort and congestion. On Duntes Street next to Unimarine is the Sky & more complex. New residents are waiting for the apartment building Duntes Oaks. Branches of many banks are located nearby. In the future, the northern tunnel will pass through this area, connecting it with Pardaugava.
Valdemāra 37
Valdemāra 37
Riga, Latvia
from
€450
Completion date: 2018
Modern apartments in the nearby center, from 56.9 m2 to 129.1 m2. The apartments are located at Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street 37, formerly called Niedres House. The house was built in 1912, after the project of Art Nouveau in Latvia, the project of Eugen Laube. The house was completely renovated and put into operation in January 2016 and has 19 apartments. All apartments are fully finished and meet modern requirements - parquet floors, wooden windows, walnut doors, tiled tiles and equipped with Villeroy @ Boch plumbing. The building is equipped with a central code key and a completely new elevator. The building has a beautiful, completely renovated historic staircase.
Club Central Residence II
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.
Raņķa Dambis 31
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades of the building. The building will be completely renovated, but the apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently, respectively, allowing repairs to be carried out at their discretion. The space and brightness of the apartments are created by the large windows, as well as the ceiling height characteristic of historical buildings - 3.5 m. ​​As part of the renovation of the building, its magnificent facade will be completely renovated and new facade lighting will be installed, as well as historical wooden windows with high heat transfer coefficient and sound insulation will be installed, which will make the building even more expressive. In the attic, insulation work will be carried out and the roofing will be covered with a protective layer. In turn, new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) will be built inside the building, a new heating unit and new ventilation ducts with an individual recuperation system for each apartment will be built. There will be a closed, landscaped area around the building, where it will be possible to park cars and bicycles, while a new video surveillance system will be installed for additional security.
Lāčplēša 36
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
Rēdera Nami
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Completion date: 2020
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
PARK ALLEY II
PARK ALLEY II
Riga, Latvia
from
€131,000
Completion date: 2020
PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Business center Ģertrūdes centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
The unity of glory and usability, fusion of Modern and the most up-to-date technologies. These descriptions give a true and fair view of what the new eight-storey center that has been built on Brīvības Street side is like. The principal architectural task was to combine comfortable, cozy offices and spacious premises with shop windows in one building. The premises with shop windows (870 m2) occupy three floors (basement, ground floor and first floor) and are united together by one staircase, for the comfort of the inhabitants and visitors a freight elevator is available. The planning and decoration are done according to individual suggestions. These premises are perfectly fit for shops, banks and other businesses. The floor space of the large and well illuminated office premises on 3 to 6 floors constitutes 120 and 340 m2. The versatile range of alternate planning choices will satisfy the wishes and needs of the most demanding customers. What impresses most is the ultra-modern style and exclusive planning of 7 to 8 floors, a wonderful view from the terraces of the upper floors, top-quality decoration, comfort of the premises. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables, for the comfort of people a high-speed elevator is available. The building is under twenty-four-hour security guard.
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
SCHOOLHOUSE LOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€66,960
Completion date: 2021
We offer studio, two-room, three-room apartments, as well as two-level apartments with private terraces. The area of the apartments is from 33 m2 to 83 m2. The minimum ceiling height is 2.8 meters, while in two-level apartments it reaches 6 meters. The developer of the project offers 51 apartments with a full business class finish. Thanks to the historic three-lever windows and the well-adjusted location of the house relative to the sides of the sky, the bright living rooms become a gathering point for family and friends. The windows of the quiet bedrooms are directed to a picturesque and specially designed courtyard, lighting and Recreation Area or to the natural light-filled (north-west) courtyard, and are ready to guard your dreams and morning inspiration.
S22
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
Completion date: 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september
Mežaparka Rezidences
Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
KERN RESIDENCES
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to send him letters for years, not realising that they were not destined to meet again. However, regardless of the brevity of this love story, it has still left an indelible imprint on the world’s cultural heritage, which nowadays we know as one of the most beautiful poems in the history of literature, “I still recall the wondrous moment”. Kern Residences are in a location, which has been historically imbued with captivating stories, and it is quite possible that one of your most beautiful stories will begin here too. Architecture The building boasts a high quality finish and a modern interior woven throughout its four floors, and is built with the deepest reverence for the historical heritage, which embraces the building. Management Building management standards are set very high so that every resident and visitor of the building would feel good and comfortable in public premises as well as in environment just outside the building. Offices The first floor is home to light and spacious sets of offices, which will be suitable for companies wishing to base themselves in the very heart of the city. Apartments On the second and third floor, there are variously planned apartments, which are suitable for families with or without children, as well as for investors and visitors of the city. Penthouse On the fourth floor, with a view over Republikas Square are elegant penthouse apartments with private elevator and spacious outdoor terraces. Car park The basement floor of the building features a car park with plenty of parking spaces that will meet every resident’s needs.
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Completion date: 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
